ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

CDC confirms 7 monkeypox cases in Mississippi

By Brandon Raines, Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100R24_0hATsWsl00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed seven cases of monkeypox in Mississippi as of Monday, August 8.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed the first case in the state on Monday, July 25. The CDC does not provide information about monkeypox cases by county at this time.

A total of 8,934 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the United States.

In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global emergency. On August 4, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

Life with monkeypox: ‘You feel very alone in this’

Monkeypox , clinically known as orthopox, is a disease related to smallpox—or variola—though monkeypox is typically less severe.

Health experts said transmission can occur with close skin-to skin contact – kissing, cuddling or sex – with an infected person. Transmission can also occur by touching clothing or linens, bedding, or towels of an infected person, or inhaling the respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact with an infected person.

Symptoms may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and muscle aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples, or blisters and ulcers on the face, body and private parts (sexual organs). The rash can be itchy and painful. It can be confused with sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis and herpes, or with chickenpox.

The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Medical providers are encouraged to consider monkeypox infection and to notify MSDH when evaluating patients with a rash, especially if there are known risk factors.

You can view a map of confirmed monkeypox cases by state on the CDC’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
SUMRALL, MS
WJTV 12

Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Monkeypox#Linus Stds#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Dad Loses Part of His Intestines to 'Rare' Infection After Eating Oysters

A father from Kentucky underwent nine surgeries after falling severely ill from eating oysters while on a family trip to Boston. Chris Thurman developed a bacterial infection, assumed by doctors to be from consuming seafood carrying the bacteria. After falling ill, doctors were forced to remove part of his intestines and place him on a ventilator.
BOSTON, MA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC

A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV 12

Moving company owner wanted for embezzlement in Oxford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy