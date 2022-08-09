ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Red Sox writer pays up for tongue-and-cheek Royals comments

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals completed a 3-1 series victory over the Boston Red Sox over the weekend and one beat writer is paying up for his tongue-and-cheek comments.

On Thursday before Game 1, Chris Cotillo, a Red Sox beat writer for MassLive.com , called the Royals a little league team, presumably for the youth movement that has overtaken the roster in the last few months.

“It feels like the Red Sox are really going to benefit from playing a Little League team for four days,” Cotillo tweeted .

Cotillo would soon regret those words as the Royals won games one, three and four to win the series.

As his Twitter mentions filled with banter from Royals fans exposing his cold take, Cotillo took the opportunity to turn the incident into a positive.

He responded to his own tweet letting fans know that he respects the future in the Royals’ clubhouse and sent a $100 donation to the team’s Urban Youth Academy.

‘Rarest baseball card in the world’ sells for record price

Royals fans, thanks for all the fun banter this weekend. Your team has a wonderful future.

In an effort to make some good from a dumb tweet, I encourage anyone to match this if possible. Also will be hopping on @SportsRadio810 this afternoon to discuss Sox/Royals.

@ChrisCotillo

Cotillo made amends once more by reacting to DraftKings’ Jared Carrabis’ tweet stating the Royals are enjoying a better stretch than the New York Yankees, even after trading Andrew Benintendi to the Bronx.

Since June 24, the Kansas City Royals (19-22) have a better record than the New York Yankees (18-21). For anyone not familiar, the Royals aren’t even trying and actually traded their best player *to* the Yankees during this span of games.

@Jared_Carrabis

Cotillo’s response was simply , “Royals: Major League Baseball team.”

