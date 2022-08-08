Alana Ruth (Patty) Stein, daughter of Jesse and Lottie Patty, was born January 15, 1951 in Electra, Texas, her beloved home town. She died peacefully at home in Ridgecrest, California on August 8, 2022. Throughout her life, it brought her tremendous joy to have a home filled with family, friends, food, art, music, laughter and love, and she died the same way she lived, surrounded by it all. She is survived by her husband, Roger Stein, her daughter, Shelley Lefebvre and Shelley’s children Allison and Marlo, daughter and husband Tonya and Eric Wicker and thier children Maya and Nolan, son and wife Cody and Elorie Smith and their children, Brantley and Delta, step-daugher and husband Resa and Joe Hess, step-son, Mark Stein, and step-son and wife Craig and Heather. The list of grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and dear friends grew with each day of her life, evidence of Alana’s boundless and unconditional love. She will be deeply missed. A Celebration of her Life will be held in Ridgecrest at The Lighthouse located at 111 Balsam Street on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11am. The Lighthouse is a special place for Alana where she donated two of her paintings that are currently on display. The family asks that there be no flowers sent. Instead, to honor Alana’s memory, please consider donating to The Lighthouse’s mission or bring non-perishable food for The Lighthouse food bank.

