Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: On the new school year
Well school is back in session. Sierra Sands Unified School District students, Immanuel Christian School students, Saint Ann School students and the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music and Science students returned to their classrooms Monday. Trona Joint Unified School District students returned to their classrooms yesterday. By all accounts...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Good news, bad news says fire study
Ridgecrest has a relatively low risk of wildland fires, but a slower-than-optimum response time for fires and other emergencies. That was some of the good and bad news from the fire services study presented by Stewart Gary of Citygate Associates, LLC at the council meeting Wednesday. Gary joined the meeting via Webex.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Mountain Festival coming to Tehachapi
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its 59th Mountain Festival on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. There is something for everyone at this fantastic event. Listen to talented local musicians while enjoying a delicious snack from a wide variety of food vendors . Shop the arts...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Six candidates running for Ridgecrest city offices
With the filing period closing on Aug. 12, the slate of candidates for city offices is set. Six candidates are running for three vacant seats. Incumbent Eric A. Bruen will face off against Thomas Wiknich for mayor. The Ridgecrest mayor has a two-year term. Meanwhile Christopher Ellis, John P. "Skip"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 8/15/2022 – 8/19/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of August 15 – August 19, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Alana Ruth (Patty) Stein
Alana Ruth (Patty) Stein, daughter of Jesse and Lottie Patty, was born January 15, 1951 in Electra, Texas, her beloved home town. She died peacefully at home in Ridgecrest, California on August 8, 2022. Throughout her life, it brought her tremendous joy to have a home filled with family, friends, food, art, music, laughter and love, and she died the same way she lived, surrounded by it all. She is survived by her husband, Roger Stein, her daughter, Shelley Lefebvre and Shelley’s children Allison and Marlo, daughter and husband Tonya and Eric Wicker and thier children Maya and Nolan, son and wife Cody and Elorie Smith and their children, Brantley and Delta, step-daugher and husband Resa and Joe Hess, step-son, Mark Stein, and step-son and wife Craig and Heather. The list of grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and dear friends grew with each day of her life, evidence of Alana’s boundless and unconditional love. She will be deeply missed. A Celebration of her Life will be held in Ridgecrest at The Lighthouse located at 111 Balsam Street on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11am. The Lighthouse is a special place for Alana where she donated two of her paintings that are currently on display. The family asks that there be no flowers sent. Instead, to honor Alana’s memory, please consider donating to The Lighthouse’s mission or bring non-perishable food for The Lighthouse food bank.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
C&C Training Stables: A love for horses
Founded in 1979, C and C Training Stables is a full-service equestrian facility that offers training on horses, boarding, lessons for youth, kids' camps, trail rides, clinics of different activities, shows and play dates, to name a few. Services are offered to people of all ages. "We offer classes to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police search for missing person
The Ridgecrest Police Department is searching for critical missing person 27 year old Anthony Miles. He is described as a 6' black male adult, weighing around 190 lbs. Miles was last seen in the area of S. Broadway St. and E. Commercial Ave. wearing white shirt and khaki colored shorts. If Miles whereabouts are known or he is located, please contact the Ridgecrest Police Department immediately at 760-499-5100 or call 911.
Comments / 0