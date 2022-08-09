ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Z107.3

Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County

It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
AUBURN, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
Z107.3

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?

Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

Construction Begins on Third Brewer Riverwalk Extension

Work has begun ahead of schedule to extend the Brewer Riverwalk. Work is once again underway on Brewer Riverwalk. Construction crews have began the work to extend the paved trail along the Brewer side of the Penobscot River. The Maine Department of Transportation tells the Bangor Daily News, during the next phase of construction, the trail will be extended 900 feet. The new trail work begins at Hardy Street, near Mason's Brewing Company, south along the river, to South Main Street.
BREWER, ME
Z107.3

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Jail log week of August 11

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 19 and Aug. 3:. Jamie D. Moore, 29, Verona Island, probation revocation, criminal trespass, indecent conduct. Owen S. Harding, 34, Ellsworth, protection order violation. Nicolette L. Walls, 47, Ellsworth, two warrants. Jesse R. Pelletier, 29, Greene, two...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor

My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Bucksport Police log week of August 11

BUCKSPORT — A woman reported being chased by a neighbor’s dog Aug. 2. No injuries were reported. Officer Matt Schmidt arrested Jessica Adams, 35, of Verona Island on charges of violating conditions of release and drug possession on River Road Aug. 5. Speeding. Meredith Whitfield, 45, of Sylva,...
BUCKSPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Down East

What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?

Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
FRANKFORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of August 11

ELLSWORTH — An eight-month joint investigation into a string of burglaries in Hancock County resulted in two arrests and the recovery of approximately $200,000 in stolen property, along with what may be evidence of a drug-dealing operation. Police recovered power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snow plows, tires and a...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

