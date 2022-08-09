ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCC/Jenkins soccer, volleyball and football get underway soon

Due to the flooding their has been a slight change in the opening of the Letcher County Central boys and girls soccer season. The LCC boys and girls soccer will now open on the road with a boys/girls doubleheader at Johnson Central this Friday. The girls coached by Betty Acevedo...
JENKINS, KY
North Hardin offensive lineman making big impact on the team

RADCLIFF, Ky. — High school football linemen sometimes get overlooked by fans of the team. But any coach and player will tell you how important they are to the success of a team. North Hardin High School football knows just how important one of its lineman will be to...
RADCLIFF, KY
Flood Watch issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Harlan; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Elliott, Estill, Menifee and Powell. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall that leads to flash flooding. Areas that experience repeated activity will be the most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BELL COUNTY, KY
Justin Amburgey named new girls basketball coach at Knott County Central

After serving as the school’s athletic director for several years, Justin Amburgey will take over the girl’s basketball program at Knott Central. The Lady Patriots finished the season 19-11 and were runners-up in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic. The Knott Central longtime girls coach Jeff Honeycutt...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Johnson Central, P’burg sweep matches

Johnson Central’s Brayden Staniford scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Eagles went on the road and beat Greenup County, 4-1, in the season opener on Tuesday night. Sawyer Crum and Shawn Arms added one goal each. Goalkeeper Tate Cox had eight saves and assisted...
PRESTONSBURG, KY

