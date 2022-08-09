Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say investigators conducted an excavation after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who was reported missing in 1996 may have been buried under a Grand Forks home. The excavation was conducted on Tuesday, August 9, at a home in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims
FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
kfgo.com
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
valleynewslive.com
A new set of paws entered the West Fargo Police Department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago, the West Fargo Police Department welcomed a new pup to their K-9 unit. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands who is replacing the retired K-9 Brewtus. Chief Denis Otterness said the departments K-9 unit continues to evolve...
valleynewslive.com
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
Barnes county motorcycle injury crash
The punctured tire caused the driver to attempt to slow to the shoulder when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its side.
trfradio.com
One Injured In Single Vehicle Accident
A Waterloo, Ontario man was injured in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Barnes County, North Dakota. According to the Highway Patrol, the 73 year old was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when the rear tire was punctured. The man, whose name has not been released, lost control while attempting to slow to the shoulder, and laid down on its side the 2007 Honda. He was transported to Valley City hospital after suffering apparent non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, reported just before 7pm.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
newsdakota.com
Carmen Yanish
Carmen Yanish, 79, West Fargo, ND (formerly of Valley City, ND) passed away peacefully at her. home surrounded by family while on hospice care. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022,. from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Valley City. A prayer vigil will begin at the...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism. Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.
valleynewslive.com
Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
newsdakota.com
Mary Smith
Mary Smith, Jamestown, ND, died Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Mary Elizabeth Smith was born July 24, 1947, at Lisbon, ND, the daughter of Earl H. and Elizabeth (Gutting) Smith. She was a high school graduate of the Anne Carlsen Center (formerly the Crippled Children’s School) in Jamestown, ND. She then went on to attend MSU (Moorhead) graduating in 1970 with a degree in Social Work. Mary obtained her Master’s of Science Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling in 1989 from MSU (Mankato).
kvrr.com
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
kvrr.com
Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON WILL HAVE A NEW CHEDA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AS KARI KIRSCHBAUM TAKES THE JOB
It looks like the City of Crookston has a new Crookston Housing and Economic Development Executive Director as Karie Kirschbaum resigned as Mahnomen City Administrator to take the job in Crookston. Kirschbaum is the former mayor of the City of Gary and one of the founding members of the Norman...
KNOX News Radio
West Fargo fire damages bar & grill
A fire closed the Spitfire Bar and Grill in West Fargo on Saturday. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the restaurant just before noon. When crews arrived flames were visible from the roof of the building. The flames appear to have started under a commercial grill and spread throughout the kitchen exhaust system. There were no injuries to staff or patrons. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause is under investigation.
