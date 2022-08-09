A Waterloo, Ontario man was injured in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Barnes County, North Dakota. According to the Highway Patrol, the 73 year old was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when the rear tire was punctured. The man, whose name has not been released, lost control while attempting to slow to the shoulder, and laid down on its side the 2007 Honda. He was transported to Valley City hospital after suffering apparent non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, reported just before 7pm.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO