Mcallen, TX

KRGV

New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD

New locks are being installed in classrooms at the Weslaco Independent School District as an added safety measure for the new school year. It's just one of many increasing security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school districts statewide to make sure their exterior...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco

A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies.  Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers.  “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD hosts cross-guard safety training

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is providing crossguard training to ensure all their students make their way safely to school.  Kimberly De Leon is one of 42 cross guards learning the proper street rules. She said it is her first time receiving cross guard time.  “When you are crossing little kids you don’t use […]
MISSION, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Education
Mcallen, TX
Education
ValleyCentral

Sharyland ISD brings back lunch applications

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland Independent School District will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Sharyland ISD […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Groundbreaking held for inclusive playground in McAllen

Ground has been broken at Los Encino Park in south McAllen. The park is getting a makeover to make it inclusive for all children. Wheelchair ramps will be added. "It has a first inclusive we-go swing in the city of McAllen," said inclusive play specialist Marissa Pecina. "What this means is that kids with and without disabilities can swing together. There's sensory elements, cozy quiet spaces for children who may be overwhelmed with all the sights and sounds of the play space. So, it truly is a welcoming area for everyone."
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident

(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
PALMVIEW, TX
Person
Homer
sbnewspaper.com

Morrow receives Official Texas Historical Marker

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized three-time Gold Medal Olympian, and San Benito native, Bobby Joe Morrow as a significant part of Texas history with the awarding of an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors Bobby Morrow’s Olympic accomplishments as an important and educational part of local history....
SAN BENITO, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Retired cop brought dedication to diamond

As a police officer goes about his or her day, it is a given that he or she will face images of tragedy and/or humbling experiences that repeat with each changing day. Recently, Brownsville lost a longtime retired police officer, Pat Tamayo Sr. What people do not know about Pat...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

147 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 147 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 147 new cases, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 3 self-reports from at-home testing. The county has also reported 79 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated.  “I Love Chamoy” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Teen accused of impersonating officer, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teen accused of impersonating a police officer. Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, Mayorga was arrested at 1:15 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas

Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
MCALLEN, TX
High School
Education
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Peñitas mayor pleads guilty to defrauding La Joya school district

Peñitas’ current mayor pleaded guilty to his role in a $70,000 fraud scheme against the La Joya school district, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Rodrigo Lopez, 38, admitted to aiding the La Joya Independent School District athletic director in committing fraud against the district, the news release stated.
LA JOYA, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV

For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
TEXAS STATE

