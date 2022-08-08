Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
KRGV
New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD
New locks are being installed in classrooms at the Weslaco Independent School District as an added safety measure for the new school year. It's just one of many increasing security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school districts statewide to make sure their exterior...
KRGV
Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco
A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies. Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers. “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
Mission CISD hosts cross-guard safety training
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is providing crossguard training to ensure all their students make their way safely to school. Kimberly De Leon is one of 42 cross guards learning the proper street rules. She said it is her first time receiving cross guard time. “When you are crossing little kids you don’t use […]
Sharyland ISD brings back lunch applications
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland Independent School District will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Sharyland ISD […]
KRGV
Groundbreaking held for inclusive playground in McAllen
Ground has been broken at Los Encino Park in south McAllen. The park is getting a makeover to make it inclusive for all children. Wheelchair ramps will be added. "It has a first inclusive we-go swing in the city of McAllen," said inclusive play specialist Marissa Pecina. "What this means is that kids with and without disabilities can swing together. There's sensory elements, cozy quiet spaces for children who may be overwhelmed with all the sights and sounds of the play space. So, it truly is a welcoming area for everyone."
Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident
(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
losfresnosnews.net
Latin Pop Artist, Local Entrepreneur Credits STC For Giving Him The Tools For Success
J Mado is a Latin pop artist with deep roots in the Rio Grande Valley, including ties to South Texas College, the place that has helped him build a foundation for success in two unrelated industries. J Mado, is his stage name and the name he will use for this...
sbnewspaper.com
Morrow receives Official Texas Historical Marker
The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized three-time Gold Medal Olympian, and San Benito native, Bobby Joe Morrow as a significant part of Texas history with the awarding of an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors Bobby Morrow’s Olympic accomplishments as an important and educational part of local history....
sbnewspaper.com
Retired cop brought dedication to diamond
As a police officer goes about his or her day, it is a given that he or she will face images of tragedy and/or humbling experiences that repeat with each changing day. Recently, Brownsville lost a longtime retired police officer, Pat Tamayo Sr. What people do not know about Pat...
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
147 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 147 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 147 new cases, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 3 self-reports from at-home testing. The county has also reported 79 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county […]
Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated. “I Love Chamoy” […]
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
Teen accused of impersonating officer, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teen accused of impersonating a police officer. Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, Mayorga was arrested at 1:15 […]
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
KRGV
Peñitas mayor pleads guilty to defrauding La Joya school district
Peñitas’ current mayor pleaded guilty to his role in a $70,000 fraud scheme against the La Joya school district, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Rodrigo Lopez, 38, admitted to aiding the La Joya Independent School District athletic director in committing fraud against the district, the news release stated.
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV
For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
KRGV
Man arrested, 3 hospitalized after crash on expressway in Weslaco, police say
A man was arrested and three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to police. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of west Interstate 2. Details about the crash weren't immediately available. Police say Weslaco ambulance services were on scene...
