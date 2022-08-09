Toyota has given enthusiasts a lot to be happy about in recent times. A new GR86 arrived, the Supra finally received a manual gearbox, and the mighty GR Corolla is on the way to challenge the Honda Civic Type R. However, what Toyota doesn't have in its lineup is a sporty drop-top - or a convertible of any kind, for that matter. It was a role played by the MR2 Spyder, and for some time now, rumors about the return of the roadster have been floating around. Last year, there were even rumors that the Japanese automaker approached Porsche as a technical partner for the next MR2, and another one suggested Suzuki would help it revive the MR2. Now, a mysterious page on Toyota Australia's website has us wondering about the MR2's return once more.

