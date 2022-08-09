Read full article on original website
Ignoring pickup trucks for a moment, do you know what America's best-selling passenger vehicle was last year? It may not surprise you, but it was the Toyota RAV4. Buyers just can't get enough of the Japanese SUV and it's easy to see why. The extensive lineup offers great value (prices start at $26,975), there are hybrid models to choose from, and, depending on your budget, varying levels of tech and luxury - small wonder the company shifted 407,739 examples last year.
The rumor mill has once again reawakened with the possibility of a Toyota MR2 revival. Toyota hasn't confirmed this itself, but it would give the Japanese brand another sports car to join the GR86 and GR Supra. But it seems that Toyota Gazoo Racing is working on a sports car of an entirely different kind. While Toyota has been slow to electrify its lineup, Japanese magazine Best Car Web has reported that the company is considering the development of a new electric sports car that could launch in 2026. More than this, the Toyota EV could be developed in tandem with a racy Mazda featuring a rotary engine.
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
Toyota has given enthusiasts a lot to be happy about in recent times. A new GR86 arrived, the Supra finally received a manual gearbox, and the mighty GR Corolla is on the way to challenge the Honda Civic Type R. However, what Toyota doesn't have in its lineup is a sporty drop-top - or a convertible of any kind, for that matter. It was a role played by the MR2 Spyder, and for some time now, rumors about the return of the roadster have been floating around. Last year, there were even rumors that the Japanese automaker approached Porsche as a technical partner for the next MR2, and another one suggested Suzuki would help it revive the MR2. Now, a mysterious page on Toyota Australia's website has us wondering about the MR2's return once more.
The 2023 Subaru Outback is coming this fall. Subaru of America now has a new configurator for customers to see which trim is best for them. Check out the latest details here. The 2023 Subaru Outback is coming with new upgrades over the outgoing model this fall. Which of the nine trim levels is the best for you? Subaru of America put a newly-upgraded 2023 Outback configurator tool online to check the different trim levels with standard features, color selection, and images of each 2023 model change.
Fans of British sports cars will enjoy this news; MG is back! The storied marque is now owned by a Chinese conglomerate with plans to sell mainstream electric vehicles, including a new roadster called the Cyberster (no relation to the Tesla Cybertruck). The first of these new EVs using the company's MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) has arrived, dubbed the MG4 Electric. It's a compact hatchback that doesn't look too distant from the Chevrolet Bolt. Of course, it won't be sold in the United States, but we believe this is the type of forbidden EV fruit that America needs more of. Here are the specs:
The Mazda 3 and Mazda CX-30 are core models for the Japanese brand, not just in America but globally. As the brand tries to shift focus by releasing a new platform, new engines, and a slew of new SUVs, it's also updating its current product portfolio. The Japanese updates for the aforementioned compact models have been announced, with one key change - the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine available in Mazda's home market is no longer available and has been replaced by the e-SKYACTIV G 2.0, which supplements the motor with a mild hybrid system.
