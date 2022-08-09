33 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals are only three days away from their preseason opener Friday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. They are only 33 days from their regular-season opener.

In 33 days, they will take the field at State Farm Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No. 33 now belongs to cornerback Antonio Hamilton for the second straight year.

He and others who have worn No. 33 before him are below.

1964-1969: RB Willis Crenshaw

© Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports