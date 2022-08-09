ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

kroxam.com

Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger – Obit

Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger, 94, a lifelong Eldred and Crookston, MN resident, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston (Villa St. Vincent). Hank, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on June 30, 1928, in Andover Township, near Eldred, MN, the daughter...
CROOKSTON, MN
COMMUNITY LETTER FROM UMC CHANCELLOR MARY HOLZ-CLAUSE ON NIGHT TO UNITE

University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause wrote a letter to the community thanking them for their participation in the annual Night to Unite event last week and to inform the community about other upcoming events happening on the campus. The letter can be seen below- Greetings from the University...
CROOKSTON, MN
Verna M. Wegge – Obit

Verna M. Wegge, 108, Halstad, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Halstad Living Center in Halstad. I, Verna Mildred Aalgaard, was born in Norman County to Rudolph and Selma Holm Aalgaard on December 27, 1913. I was born on the old Silver place east of Shelly, MN where we lived for several years. I later moved with my family to a farm southeast of Shelly which they had purchased.
HALSTAD, MN
Steven John Matzke – Notice of Passing

Steven John Matzke, 71, of Crookston, MN, died at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND on Monday, August 8, 2022, after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life service for Steve will be held at a date yet to be determined. Online messages of condolence may be sent to Marjorie and family at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
CROOKSTON, MN
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 11, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s on the week of August 8-12. The Golden Link Senior Center will have Foot Care Appointments today, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Call 218-281-3072 to schedule an appointment. Smear at 1:00 p.m., and SAIL Exercise Class at 2:30 p.m.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Miss Crookston Contestants Announced

The Miss Crookston Committee announced its five contestants for the 2022 pageant that will take place on Friday, August 19 at 7 pm. Emilee Tate, daughter of Bill and Renee Tate, is sponsored by Biermeier Clinic. Her talent will be hula-hoop dancing. Julia Lallier, daughter of Jennifer and Derek Bruggeman,...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Altru Hospital construction making progress

Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
CROOKSTON WARD 4 BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND DOWNTOWN CROOKSTON DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL HOST LISTENING AND INPUT MEETING ON WENDESDAY NIGHT

The Ward 4 Board of Directors and the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) will host a listening and input meeting tonight at the Trinity Lutheran Church Dining Room from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. for all residents of Ward 4, downtown business owners, downtown residents, and the Crookston community. All are...
CROOKSTON, MN
TRI-COUNTY CORRECTIONS CENTER LOOKS TO REOPEN ALLUMA JAIL BASED CARE COORDINATOR

The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for July. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported that the jail held 161 inmates, with 103 being from Polk County, four from Red Lake, and eight from Norman County, and had a daily average population of 153 inmates for the month of July and 128.4 for the year so far. He noted that they had a high number of female inmates and stated that would be a problem as that will cause issues with housing for their more special attention members. He noted that their most common offenses were DUI, parole offenders, and drug sales. He also noted they had five kids in secure detention at the Red River Juvenile Center, with some potentially being involved in a large weapons theft. He then went into the Transition program, saying that they had ten total cases in the month with an average size of 8.5, which was typical for the summer months. The board approved the minutes and statistical reports unanimously.
POLK COUNTY, MN
WJON

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
BAGLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Family pets die in Grand Forks house fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A house fire killed family pets and had firefighters warning people to stay away from a certain Grand Forks neighborhood. It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 in the 900 block of Oak St. After about an hour, officials say...
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

25 years in the making, F-M Diversion breaks ground

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – On a stage sitting in the middle of what will soon be the start of a 30-foot-wide, 30-mile long diversion channel which promises to provide 100 years of flood protection to 235,000 people in the Fargo-Moorhead region, U.S. Senators, North Dakota’s and Minnesota’s governors, the mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead, and other leaders from around the region celebrated the groundbreaking of a project 25 years in the making.
FARGO, ND
Marvin “Buddy” Schear – Obit

Marvin “Buddy” Schear of Mentor, MN passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM prayer service at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN with Reverend Jeffrey Lytle officiating. Burial will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Rosehill Cemetery near Mentor, MN.
MENTOR, MN
kvrr.com

Van, horse-drawn carriage collide in Polk County

MCINTOSH, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries between a cargo van and a horse drawn carriage near McIntosh, Minnesota in Polk County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says seven people were in the carriage, including a three-year-old and a five-year-old. The buggy was driven...
POLK COUNTY, MN

