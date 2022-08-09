ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Cannondale launches new, lighter-weight Cannondale SuperSix Evo

By Josh Croxton
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtcTY_0hATF2PR00
(Image credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale has today unearthed the latest iteration of its SuperSix Evo, but rather than the total redesign as many expected this year, it's a limited edition run of lightweight framesets. Cannondale is calling it the SuperSix Evo Leichtbau, which translates from German as 'lightweight construction', and Cannondale claims that it's the "most refined interpretation of SuperSix Evo ever."

According to the brand, the Leichtbau frame is 90 grams lighter than the SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod, bringing it down to 750 grams for a raw frame with hardware. It's unconfirmed which size this relates to, but given Cannondale typically quotes weights for size 56cm frames, it's safe to assume the same goes here. For comparison, at its launch, a painted 56cm SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod was claimed to weigh 866g.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Slcav_0hATF2PR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mw9VS_0hATF2PR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAGEH_0hATF2PR00

As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.

On the bike, 30-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.

