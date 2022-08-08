ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Deemed “Most Midwestern State,” According to Major Newspaper

Almost everyone who was born and raised in the Midwest has a soft spot for it that lasts a lifetime. But like everything else in life, there's a degree of quantifying that comes into play. Who is more country? Who is more suburban? When it comes down to a handful of states, one newspaper's research led them to determining the most Midwestern state in the country.
IOWA STATE
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know

It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
IOWA STATE
Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna Touts Dubuque’s Economic Success

On Saturday morning, California Member of Congress Ro Khanna stopped in Dubuque during his tour of midwestern cities and towns. Rep. Khanna is gathering insight on the pressing need to bring increased technology-related industry and jobs to middle America. Greater Dubuque Development hosted an informal gathering of 25 area leaders,...
DUBUQUE, IA
Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent

The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
IOWA STATE
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month

The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
MONTICELLO, IA
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Tax Free Weekend This Weekend (August 5 & 6)

Gas prices may be falling a bit, but they are still higher than they were a year ago. Grocery prices are at an all-time high. Heating and cooling costs have increased dramatically. So how's a family afford to send their kids back to school on a limited budget? Take advantage of the Iowa Tax-Free Weekend this Friday, August 5th and Saturday, August 6th.
IOWA STATE
Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats

A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
ILLINOIS STATE
