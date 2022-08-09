Read full article on original website
Related
JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque
That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
Dubuque Library Offering End of Summer Reading Celebration for Adults
As parents of a child who never liked to read, we would try lots of different things to get my son to want to read. For years we tried the Pizza Hut reading program where he could earn free pizza. That worked...for a little while. All sorts of bribes of...
Another Riverboat Ribbon Cutting This Friday (August 12) in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, will be welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. The American Splendor will be making its first stop of the 2022 season on Friday, August 12, 2022. This ship...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back To School Night This Sunday at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway
Sorry kids it's back to school time in the tri-states. But don't worry, it's not all bad. How would you like a free backpack? A free bike? Or your share of $8,000 in the free coin toss?. All of this and more is waiting for you this weekend at the...
KETV.com
Iowa extras in Field of Dreams still coming out of the corn 34 years later
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville, Iowa — the home of the Field of Dreams. The 1989 movie featured ghost players that were portrayed by roughly 20 people from the Dubuque area. Nearly 100 players auditioned for the ghost players' roles. Now, these extras still come out of the corn...
guttenbergpress.com
Collection reflects farming history
Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
Winners Announced: Finnin Kia’s Red, White, & Fuel
Red, White, & Fuel with Finnin Kia is officially giving away a hefty $1,500 check to our winning local charity and Fueling your vehicle! Gas cards went to:. Kerry Dickens, Mark Willy, and Shanna Brotzman. Congratulations on being the big fuel winners!. In addition, Finnin Kia is fueling our local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“HOLY COW!” Field of Dreams Game Tickets Sell for $30,000.00
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack. I don't care if I never get back. It's a fun song, but you may need to stop at the bank on your way to the ballpark. Snagging a ticket...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Meet The Iowa Farmers Behind America’s Most Famous Cornfield
It’s been an exciting week in Dyersville as excitement stirs before the big game tonight at the famous Field of Dreams. As the story goes, the field was built into a corn field- which is still there today as a reminder of the famous movie. As people flood to...
Opening Doors is August’s Kwik Care Recipient
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll
Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!
For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
Holiday Craft Market Invites Nonprofits to Compete for Funds
The TriState's craft market enthusiasts are gearing up for the upcoming Fall Into The Holidays event. They're seeking a nonprofit for their 2022 beneficiary. Still, you must register by midnight tonight to qualify to win $1000 or more for your nonprofit. In 2019, Jodi & KT Invite You welcomed Tri-State...
Devastating Photos of the Flood Waters That Have Taken Over One County in Illinois
This past Sunday and Monday were real weather whoppers in the Stateline area, and many residents are working hard to clean up the mess the heavy rain and storms left behind. Stephenson County received the highest rainfall totals, and flood waters haven't even begun to recede yet. In fact, they are getting slightly worse...
Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th
The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0