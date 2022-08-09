ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Y105

JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque

That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Another Riverboat Ribbon Cutting This Friday (August 12) in Dubuque

Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, will be welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. The American Splendor will be making its first stop of the 2022 season on Friday, August 12, 2022. This ship...
DUBUQUE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Collection reflects farming history

Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
MONONA, IA
Y105

Winners Announced: Finnin Kia's Red, White, & Fuel

Red, White, & Fuel with Finnin Kia is officially giving away a hefty $1,500 check to our winning local charity and Fueling your vehicle! Gas cards went to:. Kerry Dickens, Mark Willy, and Shanna Brotzman. Congratulations on being the big fuel winners!. In addition, Finnin Kia is fueling our local...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Opening Doors is August's Kwik Care Recipient

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll

Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
GALENA, IL
Y105

The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You're Dang Right!

For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
CASCADE, IA
Y105

One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month

The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
MONTICELLO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
Y105

Holiday Craft Market Invites Nonprofits to Compete for Funds

The TriState's craft market enthusiasts are gearing up for the upcoming Fall Into The Holidays event. They're seeking a nonprofit for their 2022 beneficiary. Still, you must register by midnight tonight to qualify to win $1000 or more for your nonprofit. In 2019, Jodi & KT Invite You welcomed Tri-State...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

Dubuque's Final "Taste of Summer" Event is August 4th

The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
DUBUQUE, IA
