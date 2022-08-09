Danielle Kang, who was diagnosed with a tumor on her spine, plans to return at CP Women’s Open

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Danielle Kang will return to action in two weeks at the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, Canada. The six-time LPGA winner announced her upcoming plans on Instagram.

In June, the American star revealed at the 77th U.S. Women’s Open that she has a tumor on her spine. Kang made the cut at Pine Needles but hasn’t played since, returning home to Nevada to continue testing.

The 29-year-old Kang endured back pain for several months before finding out about the tumor in late April after she withdrew from the Palos Verdes Championship.

When asked if the tumor was benign, Kang told a small group of reporters at Pine Needles: “I really don’t have the answers now.”

The CP Women’s Open will be held Aug. 25-28 at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.