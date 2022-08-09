ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Lewis Hamilton Wants You To Feel Sorry For Him

He may be one of the greatest Formula One drivers to this point, and he’s fabulously wealthy as a result, but Lewis Hamilton has it really rough. As detailed out in a recent Vanity Fair interview, Hamilton has struggled with everything from feeling like he doesn’t fit in with the F1 crowd to getting anxious when he drives on public roads. The man probably cries into stacks of cash every night, drying his tears off on more than the average family hauls in for a year, and somehow falls asleep.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘My worst fears came alive’: Lewis Hamilton reflects on losing 2021 F1 championship

Losing the 2021 Formula One final was one of the “toughest moments” of his life, Lewis Hamilton has said.The seven-time champion told Vanity Fair that he was in “disbelief” and considered quitting the sport after an interpretation of the rules resulted in Max Verstappen taking the top spot.Describing what it felt like getting out of the car on that day, Hamilton said: “I don’t know if I can really put into words the feeling that I had...I do remember just sitting there just in disbelief.”Sign up to our newsletters.
MOTORSPORTS
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Lewis Hamilton
People

Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical 'Sailing'

Woody Harrelson is enjoying a day out on the water with his wife. The three-time Oscar nominee, 60, was spotted boating with his wife, Laura Louie, in Croatia on Saturday. The couple, who has been married since 2008, was captured with wide smiles as Harrelson waved to passengers on a nearby ship. The Hunger Games star also was also seen raising his fist into the air at another moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Top Gun#Fighter Pilot#Vanity Fair
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’

Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
HOMELESS
SheKnows

Kevin Federline Shared Videos of Britney Spears Fighting With Her Teen Sons — & Moms Are Rolling Their Eyes at the Ridiculousness

Click here to read the full article. Will Kevin Federline’s drama surrounding Britney Spears ever end? Last week, Federline told The Daily Mail that his and Spears’ sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” adding that they decided not to go to her wedding to Sam Asghari. He also brought up a bunch of odd stuff about her dad Jamie and the 13-year conservatorship he put Spears under that controlled her life, finances, and career. Federline told the outlet, “I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Us Weekly

Kevin Federline Releases Alleged Footage of Britney Spears Arguing With Sons After Claiming They Were Acting ‘Hateful’ Toward Her

Not holding back. Following Britney Spears' claims that her sons were acting "hateful" toward her, ex-husband Kevin Federline took to social media to release multiple alleged videos of the pop star arguing with her children. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through,” Federline, […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline for Posting Private Videos: ‘We Will Not Tolerate Bullying’

A fierce response. Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed Kevin Federline for posting videos that allegedly showed the pop star arguing with her sons. "Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, August […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline: A complete timeline of their relationship amid custody battle

It may be over a decade since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ended their marriage, but the former couple continue to have their ups and downs amid a public custody battle over their two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.Their co-parenting struggles took a turn this week when Kevin Federline claimed their children were keeping their distance from Spears, who has been embracing her newfound freedom following the end of her 13-year long conservatorship and posting several nude images on social media. What’s more, the drama continues to grow as Spears’s current husband, Sam Asghari, speaks out against Federline...
RELATIONSHIPS
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Ava Max, Nick Jonas, Britney Spears and Camila Cabello

Ava Max﻿ is the latest Sketchers ambassador, and the “Maybe You’re the Problem” hitmaker teased her new collection on Instagram. The Uno Collection contains ultra colorful sneakers that are now available to purchase. Priyanka Chopra is on vacation with husband Nick Jonas and the two shared...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy