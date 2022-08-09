Three shot dead after Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting ends in hostage situation

Three people were killed after a hostage situation unfolded at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in central Florida, police have said.

One man was shot and one woman had been taken hostage by an armed suspect when officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department were called to the scene of a charity organisation on Monday evening.

A SWAT team entered the building on Ridgewood Avenue after attempts at making contact with the hostage-taker proved unsuccessful, the police department said.

The bodies of the two victims and suspect were found by the SWAT team upon entering the building. No further details were released about the deaths.

Other people at the meeting were able to escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a charity helping homeless people and others with addiction and other needs, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement shared to the group’s Facebook page, the charity said it would not be opening its doors on Tuesday following the shooting and that it was saddened to learn of the events. It added that the hostage situation did not occur in the part of the building it uses, where the Narcotics Anonymous meeting took place.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred on 8/8/2022. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who are affected by this terrible tragedy,” the charity said. “Although our rented space in the building was not breached, we are unable to open our doors today 8/9/22. We hope to begin serving the community again later this week.”

Investigators believe the incident was the result of a domestic dispute and an investigation was thought to be ongoing.

Narcotics Anonymous is a charity that operates around the world helping people recover from drug addiction. The Independent has approached the Daytona Beach branch for comment.