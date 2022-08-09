Read full article on original website
WSMV
1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage. The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.
Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley Parkway
The crash happened in the eastbound ramp to Briley at Exit 204A around 9 a.m.
Worker critically injured after falling down 30 ft. shaft in Williamson County
Rescue efforts were underway Monday morning in Williamson County after a worker fell down a 30-foot concrete shaft at a construction site.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
Catalytic converter stolen from Hendersonville man in broad daylight
A day on the lake turned into a day in the shop after a Hendersonville man said his catalytic converter was stolen in broad daylight while he was out fishing.
Crews investigate cause of fire at new Sumner Co. courthouse
A fire that broke out at the new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin is under control and an investigation is underway into a cause.
WSMV
Church faces fire damage after surveillance footage shows man breaking in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after breaking into a church in Madison, allegedly starting a fire, and jumping out a window. “It’s sad..” said Pastor Sergio Arce of Madison First Baptist Church. Pastor Arce says he left his church last Thursday just...
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
WSMV
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
WSMV
Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
Murfreesboro sues landfill operator over water toxicity, 2,000 odor complaints
Murfreesboro officials filed a federal suit against its landfill operators over concerns of water toxicity and mounting odor complaints from residents.
fox17.com
Parents call for safer roads after Rutherford County student killed near bus stop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County parents are calling for change after a student was struck and killed by a car near a bus stop Friday morning on East Main Street. Friday was Rutherford County’s first day of school. Abigail Cuesta said she was driving on E. Main...
murfreesboro.com
What’s Being Built at 2925 South Church Street in Murfreesboro
Construction Update for 2925 South Church Street. For everyone who’s been asking what is being built on South Church St between the fire station and Dunkin’ Donuts, here you go!
Nashville police employees altered body camera footage, officials said
Body cameras help build transparency between community members and officers. But while investigating a police misconduct case in June, community leaders said some recordings were tampered with.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Man wakes up to being strangled at Nashville Rescue Mission
A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.
