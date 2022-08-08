Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Why John Wayne Once Entered a Legal Battle Over ‘True Grit’
John Wayne only won a single Academy Award during his legendary career, and the Duke wanted to make sure its value was recognized. The film in question, of course, is 1969’s True Grit. Based on Charles Portis’ novel of the same name, Wayne plays a tough, drunken one-eyed U.S. Marshal. He teams with a Texas Ranger (Glen Campbell) and a young woman (Kim Darby) to find the killer of her father.
Heat 2: Al Pacino would be up for ‘going younger’ using de-ageing tech for Michael Mann film prequel
Michael Mann’s follow-up to Heat brings back characters made famous by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.The book, titled Heat 2, is the filmmaker’s debut novel, and is a prequel to the 1995 film in which the actors play detective Vincent Hanna and criminal Neil McCauley, respectively.Mann has already said he plans to make the book into a film, which has led many to wonder who would play the younger versions of the characters. While Pacino recently namechecked Timothée Chalamet as a possible star to play his character, back in 2019, he actually suggested he’d be up for using...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
RELATED PEOPLE
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
Yardbarker
The best Jack Nicholson roles of all time
The versatility that Jack Nicholson has shown during his legendary acting career has been one of the highlights of his entertainment legacy. Sometimes, he can be a little scary; other times, his underrated wit leads the way. Regardless, no male actor has received more Academy Award nominations than Nicholson's 12.
‘Secret Headquarters’ Review: Owen Wilson Flies High in Actually Original Kids’ Comedy
Click here to read the full article. Between the sprawling MCU, countless remakes and franchises, and even video game movies, it feels like Hollywood’s obsession with existing IP has sucked all the creative air out of the movie business. But original films like “Nope” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have boasted strong box office numbers this year, igniting conversation and motivating moviegoers back into theaters. But with the highest-grossing films still overwhelmingly based on existing IP, it’s all the more refreshing when Hollywood takes a chance on an original story, especially when it comes to the usual slam dunk...
Thomasin McKenzie Shoots ‘Totally Completely Fine’ for Stan, Sundance Now – Global Bulletin
CLOSE TO THE EDGE Thomasin McKenzie (“Life After Life,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and Devon Terrell (“Rap Shit”) star in “Totally Completely Fine,” a series co-production between Sundance Now and Australia’s Stan, which has now started production in Sydney. McKenzie plays a young woman whose life was a mess even before she inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop house and became tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge. Strangely though people respond to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. The series was created and is executive produced by Gretel Vella (“The Great,” “A Sunburnt Christmas”), who co-wrote the show with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Leguizamo Has “No Problems With James Franco” But “Appropriating Our Stories — No More Of That”; ‘Alina Of Cuba’ Producer Defends Casting
Click here to read the full article. After expressing his outrage over James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro in the independent feature drama Alina of Cuba, Primetime Emmy winner John Leguizamo has expounded on his stance regarding Hollywood casting non-Latinos in Latino roles. Specifically, in an Instagram post earlier today, he says “Alright, look, I got no problems with James Franco, yo, OK?” while explaining, “I grew up in a era where Latin people couldn’t play Latin people on film.” Also earlier today, Alina of Cuba producer John Martinez O’Felan released a statement defending the casting of Franco who is of Latin-Portuguese heritage...
NFL・
The American Psycho cast: Where are they now?
It's been over two decades since American Psycho slashed its way into theaters, bringing us the musings and madness of Patrick Bateman. Let's see what its now-all-star cast has been up to. American Psycho: Then and Now. American Psycho, director Mary Harron's 2000 movie adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' controversial...
EW.com
Michael Mann's Heat 2 novel ups the temperature
During the most famous scene in writer-director Michael Mann's 1995 crime thriller Heat Robert De Niro's master criminal Neil McCauley and Al Pacino's obsessive cop Vincent Hanna sit down in a diner to size up each other and compare notes, both professional and personal. "A guy told me one time, 'Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are no willing to walk out on in thirty seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner,'" De Niro says at one point, detailing a credo he has clearly adopted himself. Ironically, Mann himself has remained attached to these characters for almost half a century and the now 79-year-old auteur shows no sign of wanting to walk out on them them any time soon.
Emma Thompson Back in the Oscar Race After ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Appeals Academy’s Theaters-Only Rule
Sophie Hyde’s “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, receiving critical acclaim — particularly for its star Emma Thompson — with many calling her a potential Oscars best actress contender. But the British sex comedy, which was acquired by Searchlight Pictures and later released on Hulu June 17, became ineligible when the Academy reverted to its pre-pandemic requirements that a film must have a theatrical release of seven days before debuting on a streaming platform. However, Variety has now confirmed that Searchlight Pictures formally submitted an appeal to deem the film...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Luca Guadagnino’s Timothée Chalamet–Starring New Film Bones and All Gets First Teaser Trailer: Watch
Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is working with Timothée Chalamet on a new horror film called Bones and All. The director and actor have shared a short teaser ahead of the film’s release, which depicts Chalamet and co-star Taylor Russell in a tender moment before the clip cuts to shots of the pair on the run in the desert. Watch below.
Plays Well With Others: Steve Martin’s History of Collaboration
For a man who spent the bulk of the 1970s standing on stages all by himself, Steve Martin has a remarkable track record with collaboration in Hollywood. From his first TV writing gig to his Grammy-winning musical pair-ups, here’s a look at some of Martin’s most fruitful creative partnerships. (Read THR’s cover story on Steve Martin here.) BOB EINSTEIN The late comic and writer (right), who’d go on to create the Super Dave Osborne persona, shared a windowless office with Martin while the two wrote for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968. Sharing an Emmy win for writing on the...
Sony Classics Sets Release Dates For Hugh Jackman-Laura Dern Drama ‘The Son’ & Four Others
Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics has announced October-December release plans for The Return of Tanya Tucker; Salavatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams; The Son; Living; and Turn Every Page. Additionally, it said, One Fine Morning, written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve and starring Léa Seydoux, and Davy Chou’s Return To Seoul, which were both acquired out of Cannes, will have one-week qualifying runs by the end of the year before their 2023 releases. Kathlyn Horan’s The Return Of Tanya Tucker, featuring Brandi Carlile will be released on October 21, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets....
Apple TV+ orders A24 documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career
Apple TV+ will soon get a documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career as A24 will produce it alongside Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers’s Tremolo Productions. This will be another addition to the growing list of Apple Original documentaries. As exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin’s...
Comments / 0