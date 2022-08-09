Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
'I lost everything': Floyd County woman hopeful for FEMA aid after floods destroy her home
LEBURN, Ky. — Over two weeks after devastating floods rocked eastern Kentucky, people who live there are still filing for federal aid to rebuild. One of those is Floyd County resident Sharon Newsome. What You Need To Know. FEMA assistance is available for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Some...
tmj4.com
Flood destroys couple’s first home before they could move in, ineligible for FEMA assistance
When Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home on July 22, it felt like a miracle. Six days later, before they could even move in, that miracle was under several feet of flood water. The couple had saved and saved to afford their first home, and the...
WKYT 27
Flooding cleanup continues in Clay County; two new FEMA centers open
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cleanup continues all over Eastern Kentucky. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, is where most of the devastating flooding happened. The Bull Skin community lost two people to the flood. An...
Eastern Kentucky flood victims come together to get by while waiting for federal assistance
NEON, Ky. (WJHL) – On Monday, President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky to survey the damage left in the wake of floods that claimed the lives of at least 37 people. But while the president’s visit may be wrapping up Monday, the path ahead for areas like Letcher County is a long one. Places like […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Abandoned Mine Land emergencies declared in Wise County following heavy rainfall
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Energy has declared two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies after recent heavy rainfall in Wise County. The rain caused problems with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations. An underground mine subsided, causing a 15-foot-deep void close to two homes on...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden
WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
wymt.com
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is officially 38 as of Wednesday. The Governor said the 38th victim was the high school football player who died while helping cleanup efforts. ”Sadly, our death count went up. Officially we are...
Kingsport Times-News
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
wymt.com
Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated several items left behind in the former hotel. “We just bought about a hotel in Somerset that...
wymt.com
Perry County flooding victims identified
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
middlesboronews.com
Bell County steps up for flood relief
Since Gov. Andy Beshear established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky, residents of Bell County have been pitching in to help neighbors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. The...
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
pcpatriot.com
State Police seeking public’s help on ATM destruction
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The ATM in the drive-thru lane of...
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
clayconews.com
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old missing out of Harlan County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Harlan County. According to a news release, Christian Brock was last seen driving a red 2021 Honda 420 Rancher in Bledsoe, Kentucky. Bledsoe is located in southeastern Kentucky. Anyone with...
Comments / 0