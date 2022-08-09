Read full article on original website
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
3 teams we’d rather see in Field of Dreams Game other than Reds and Cubs
Major League Baseball has two of worst teams in the league on display for tonight’s Field of Dreams Game. Which three teams would’ve been a better choice?. Major League Baseball will have the sports world abuzz tonight as the Field of Dreams Game takes center stage from Dyersville, Iowa at 7 PM ET. The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will go head-to-head with hopes of one-upping last year’s contest between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.
MLB Won’t Host Game at ‘Field of Dreams’ Site in 2023, per Report
The Reds and Cubs will play in Iowa on Thursday, but the league isn't planning to schedule a return next year.
MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023
Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
MLB Field of Dreams game live stream, channel, start time: How to watch Reds-Cubs
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will face each other in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, which is about a 70-mile drive northeast of Cedar Rapids and a 200-mile drive from Wrigley Field in Chicago.
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game score: Drew Smyly powers Cubs to 4-2 win over Reds in Iowa cornfield
The Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in the 2022 edition of Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams Game. Like last year's contest between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, Thursday's contest was played at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs staked...
Yardbarker
Cubs score early, defeat Reds in 'Field of Dreams' game
Nick Madrigal singled three times and drove in a run, and starter Drew Smyly tossed five shutout innings to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the second annual Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Smyly (5-6) struck out a season-high nine batters in working out...
Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
