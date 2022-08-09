Read full article on original website
McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder
PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence man charged with shooting wife
LOUISA —A Lawrence County man was arrested Friday after he shot his wife, police said. Herbert R. Fletcher, 43, of Louisa, is charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence. The arrest report says Herbert Fletcher shot his wife, Kelley Fletcher, 39, with a handgun. Kelley Fletcher said that the two...
West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
woay.com
14 year old accused of fatally shooting adult following domestic violence incident
Fort Gay, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of shooting an adult in Wayne County. Authorities reported to news outlets that the juvenile shot the adult following ongoing domestic violence incidents throughout the day in which the adult was the aggressor. The adult was dead when officers arrived on the scene.
thebigsandynews.com
Storz pleads not guilty in officer killings
PRESTONSBURG — The Allen man charged with the fatal shootings of three police officers and K-9 Drago, as well as the injury of a multitude of others in a shootout on June 30, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday in Floyd Circuit Court. A pretrial conference for Lance...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
thelevisalazer.com
SHERIFF’S HIGH SPEED CHASE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY LEADS TO LARGE METH SEIZURE AND 4 ARRESTS
High speed chase in Lawrence County leads to large meth seizure and 4 arrests. (From Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson) Sheriff Jackson and Chief deputy Keefer observed a vehicle passing in a no passing zone on Ky 32 west of Louisa at a high rate of speed. Upon activating their emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated to elude.
pcpatriot.com
State Police seeking public’s help on ATM destruction
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The ATM in the drive-thru lane of...
14-year-old kills adult in West Virginia after domestic violence
West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident. Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay and the adult was dead when officers arrived. Police told news outlets an investigation found the juvenile […]
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
q95fm.net
Officials Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect
Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robber. According to police, some time after 2:00 AM, the man is said to have entered the Martin BP while wearing a mask and brandishing a pistol. Afterwards, he is said to have run away on-foot, towards some nearby storage units.
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky deputy discharged from hospital after deadly ambush
EASTERN, Ky. — A deputy from eastern Kentucky, who was shot during a deadly ambush, is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson spent more than a month at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was one of eight officers shot in June while serving a domestic violence order.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
Guys In West Virginia Nearly Take Out House and Boat After Shooting Fridge Loaded With Tannerite
You have a couple 12 beers with the boys out in West Virginia, and then someone gets the brilliant idea…let’s blow the sh*t out of that old fridge. Steps: Fill fridge with tannerite, and shoot it. Only problem is, you might destroy your house or boat. Luckily, they...
cartercountytimes.com
Turnover accident closes 773
SR 773 is closed this morning, near the Lakewood neighborhood, due to a tractor trailer rollover accident. State department of transportation crews and wreckers are currently on site. Crews from Yates Towing are assisting with vehicle removal, according to Carter County Emergency Management director Adam Stapleton, who provided more information on the wreck.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/10/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Ashley Tolliver, 35, of Grayson, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
WHAS 11
Loved ones remember Kentucky four-year-old Serenity McKinney
The remains of Serenity McKinney are back with her family. Aug. 9, marked her birthday. Family and friends celebrate her life and prepare to lay her to rest.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
