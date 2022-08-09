ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

WVNS

McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder

PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Lawrence man charged with shooting wife

LOUISA —A Lawrence County man was arrested Friday after he shot his wife, police said. Herbert R. Fletcher, 43, of Louisa, is charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence. The arrest report says Herbert Fletcher shot his wife, Kelley Fletcher, 39, with a handgun. Kelley Fletcher said that the two...
LOUISA, KY
DC News Now

West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Bond, KY
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Allen City, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Storz pleads not guilty in officer killings

PRESTONSBURG — The Allen man charged with the fatal shootings of three police officers and K-9 Drago, as well as the injury of a multitude of others in a shootout on June 30, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday in Floyd Circuit Court. A pretrial conference for Lance...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
pcpatriot.com

State Police seeking public’s help on ATM destruction

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The ATM in the drive-thru lane of...
HAYSI, VA
WTRF- 7News

14-year-old kills adult in West Virginia after domestic violence

West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident. Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay and the adult was dead when officers arrived. Police told news outlets an investigation found the juvenile […]
FORT GAY, WV
WSAZ

Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
q95fm.net

Officials Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect

Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robber. According to police, some time after 2:00 AM, the man is said to have entered the Martin BP while wearing a mask and brandishing a pistol. Afterwards, he is said to have run away on-foot, towards some nearby storage units.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Eastern Kentucky deputy discharged from hospital after deadly ambush

EASTERN, Ky. — A deputy from eastern Kentucky, who was shot during a deadly ambush, is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson spent more than a month at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was one of eight officers shot in June while serving a domestic violence order.
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Turnover accident closes 773

SR 773 is closed this morning, near the Lakewood neighborhood, due to a tractor trailer rollover accident. State department of transportation crews and wreckers are currently on site. Crews from Yates Towing are assisting with vehicle removal, according to Carter County Emergency Management director Adam Stapleton, who provided more information on the wreck.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/10/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Ashley Tolliver, 35, of Grayson, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
CARTER COUNTY, KY

