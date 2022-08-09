ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The Spun

Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts

Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: Daimion Collins stands out in exhibition win

Kentucky tipped off its 2022-23 campaign, at least unofficially, on Wednesday, with the Wildcats landing a 108-56 victory over the Dominican Republic select team. The game marked the start of Kentucky's Big Blue Bahamas tour, and gave some fun insights into this year's Kentucky team. Returning National Player of the...
247Sports

Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room

LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
On3.com

KSR Today: The Big Blue Bahamas Tour is in full swing

Good morning, folks! It feels odd waking up on a random day in the middle of August talking about Kentucky basketball, but we certainly aren’t upset about it. The Wildcats obliterated the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday night down in the Bahamas, securing a dominating 108-56 victory in what was UK’s preseason debut — a couple of months ahead of Big Blue Madness.
