Good morning, folks! It feels odd waking up on a random day in the middle of August talking about Kentucky basketball, but we certainly aren’t upset about it. The Wildcats obliterated the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday night down in the Bahamas, securing a dominating 108-56 victory in what was UK’s preseason debut — a couple of months ahead of Big Blue Madness.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO