Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
Kentucky tipped off its 2022-23 campaign, at least unofficially, on Wednesday, with the Wildcats landing a 108-56 victory over the Dominican Republic select team. The game marked the start of Kentucky's Big Blue Bahamas tour, and gave some fun insights into this year's Kentucky team. Returning National Player of the...
While Kentucky fans enjoy exhibition games against professional basketball teams in the Bahamas, let’s hop into the way-back machine to remember a time the Wildcats nearly stumbled in an exhibition against professionals. Athletes in Action was once a staple on the Kentucky basketball schedule. Before the NCAA permitted Division-I...
In its first game in the Bahamas since 2018, the Kentucky Wildcats opened its four-game 2022 trip by rolling past the Dominican Republic Select Team Wednesday 108-56 at the Baha Mar Resort. One returner and one newcomer stole the show Wednesday as sophomore forward Daimion Collins and Illinois State transfer...
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
The Lady Vols defeated Notre Dame, 3-0, in an exhibition match Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky. The game was played at Lynn Family Sports Vision and Training Center with No. 11 Tennessee and No. 16 Notre Dame playing three 30-minute periods with unlimited substitutions. After a scoreless first period, the Lady...
The team is in Connecticut getting ready to face off against Toms River, New Jersey for the East Region championship.
The Wildcats men’s basketball coach is pushing for a centerpiece complex for his program.
Good morning, folks! It feels odd waking up on a random day in the middle of August talking about Kentucky basketball, but we certainly aren’t upset about it. The Wildcats obliterated the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday night down in the Bahamas, securing a dominating 108-56 victory in what was UK’s preseason debut — a couple of months ahead of Big Blue Madness.
