Summary July CPI results are in, and the markets rallied on news that U.S. inflation is experiencing some cooling. CPI of 8.5% is good news, and the markets are responding favorably. Beware! Irrational exuberance may be prompting investors to invest in stocks that have fallen amid market volatility, negative investor sentiment, and earnings miss that are now rallying following CPI news. Weeks of the bear bounce have given way to good news that was bad for the stock market, and bad news that resulted in the markets reacting positively. Avoid being caught off-guard regardless of the news. Investing in stocks with volatile price swings can be a recipe for investments at risk of performing poorly. Seeking Alpha’s quant ratings provides you with tools for evaluating stocks to create a portfolio to identify high-risk stocks and those with Strong Buy ratings. July CPI, Inflation, and the Jobs Report.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO