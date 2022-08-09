Read full article on original website
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Shooting At Other Driver
Officers arrested a 16-year-old after someone shot up a driver in Northwest Oklahoma City. A driver, who did not want to be identified, told News 9 he was traveling to his girlfriend’s home late Wednesday evening along Eagle Lane, near Lake Overholser. At one point, he noticed a red...
okcfox.com
Court docs: Murder-suicide that left three kids dead was part of ongoing domestic dispute
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Court documents are revealing more information on a murder-suicide last Saturday that left three kids and their father dead. According to court documents, the children's mother left their NW 109th Street home just days prior because of a domestic incident, leaving the children behind with their father.
OHP: At Least 1 Grady County Deputy Shot By Suspect
Authorities said at least one Grady County deputy was shot Friday afternoon near Bridge Creek. The incident happened at a home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the other person wounded is a civilian. According to OHP, the incident started when Grady County...
1600kush.com
Gunman maintains self-defense in fatal shooting outside barber shop in downtown Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A gunman, who was badly beaten by a group of men inside Headliners Barber Shop, maintains he acted in self-defense during a fatal shooting outside the business at 12th and Main Street in downtown Stillwater during rush hour traffic, according to his lawyer. But the prosecution...
abc7amarillo.com
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
KOCO
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
UPDATE: OKC purse-snatching suspect caught
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man who walked past an elderly woman and stole her purse.
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
KOCO
Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
Police trying to track down arsonist after car fire
An arsonist lighting up a parked car in broad daylight was caught on camera in Northwest Oklahoma City and fire investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in double shooting that killed one
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for leads in a double shooting. Officers responded to the shooting near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7 p.m. on August 1. Both victims were brought to an area hospital but only one survived. Investigators believe the two victims became...
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
OSBI Collects DNA In Hopes Of Identifying Human Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s collecting DNA in a missing persons investigation spanning multiple counties. The bureau says it hopes to use the DNA to identify bone fragments found earlier this year. In April, investigators with The Oklahoma County, Logan County and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Offices...
News On 6
Police Identifies Suspect In Apparent NW OKC Murder-Suicide
A northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood is in mourning after a gruesome discovery over the weekend. A woman out on a dog walk found a car with four people dead inside. Three of the four people were children aged six and younger. Police said the children died at the hands of their father.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
