Pinon, AZ

Pinon man arrested for alleged murder of missing Navajo woman and acts of domestic violence

 1 day ago

Jamie Yazzie went missing in 2019 and her body was later found on the Hopi Reservation in 2021. (Photo/Navajo Nation)

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019, according to authorities. Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence.
PINON, AZ
