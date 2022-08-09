Pinon man arrested for alleged murder of missing Navajo woman and acts of domestic violence

Effective: 2022-08-07 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 538 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Woodruff, near the south entrance of Petrified Forest moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodruff, Petrified Forest National Park and Petrified Forest N.P. Visitors Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO