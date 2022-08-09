Read full article on original website
Florida Teens, Families Sue School Boards Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law: 'Forces Us to Self-Censor'
Florida's LGBTQ teens and parents are going after their school districts over the recently-enacted H.B. 1557, widely known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The complaint argues that the legislation "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families" by banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and restricts those topics for students through 12th grade based on vague standards of what's appropriate.
Nearly Half of American Teens Say They Are Never Not Online
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The number of U.S. teens who say they’re online ‘almost constantly’ has nearly doubled in the past 7 years, study says—and they’re not on Facebook much at all
Gen Z’ers are often mocked by older generations for never putting their phones down, sharing their entire lives online, and closely monitoring the lives of others on social media. It turns out, older generations might be right. Habitual internet use among teenagers has nearly doubled since 2015, when 24%...
Facebook use plunges among US teens: survey
US teens have left Facebook in droves over the past seven years, preferring to spend time at video-sharing venues YouTube and TikTok, according to a Pew Research Center survey data out Wednesday. And the share of teens who say they are online almost constantly has nearly doubled to 46 percent when compared to survey results from seven years ago, researchers noted.
Facebook has ‘fallen sharply’ in popularity among teens, Pew Research Centre study finds
The share of American teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17 who say they use Facebook has “fallen sharply” from 71 per cent in 2014-15 to 32 per cent in 2022, the Pew Research Centre reported on Wednesday based on surveys conducted during the two periods.Tik Tok’s popularity has risen meteorically during this period, according to the Washington-based American think tank. Some 67 per cent of teen respondents in the latest survey said they use it, and 16 per cent of all teens saying they use the Chinese video hosting platform “almost constantly.”Researchers say the latest analysis is...
Teens have abandoned Facebook, Pew study says
Jules Terpak, a Gen Z content creator covering digital culture, told TechCrunch that teens just don’t find value in Facebook anymore. “There are now well over five strongly positioned social media platforms to endlessly scroll through, and it isn’t sustainable for our minds to compartmentalize nor prioritize our relationship with all of them,” Terpak said via email. “For the sake of time and sanity, people have to eliminate platforms that begin to lack a value-add incentive.”
