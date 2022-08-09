ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
BOYCE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Civil rights marker will be unveiled Thursday

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is holding a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker unveiling on Thursday morning in Bogalusa. His office announced that the activities will begin at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 837 E. Seventh St. in Bogalusa, at 9:15 a.m. This marker will recognize one of the many locations in Bogalusa where civil rights activities took place during the 1960s civil rights movement.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Dutch Water Envoy Welcomes Louisiana Governor and Other Leaders on First Day of Economic and Resiliency Mission

Dutch Water Envoy Welcomes Louisiana Governor and Other Leaders on First Day of Economic and Resiliency Mission. Louisiana / Amsterdam – The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on August 8, 2022, that Governor John Bel Edwards and a group of Louisiana business and government leaders had an agenda that included a meeting with the Special Envoy for International Water Affairs for the Kingdom of the Netherlands Henk Ovink, as well as a tour of major water infrastructure sites and research facilities across the country in an effort to forge economic and resiliency partnerships with their Dutch counterparts.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

As Louisiana Flood Resiliency Mission Heads to France, Governor Edwards Gets Firsthand Look at Netherlands Flood Control Infrastructure Project and Research Facility

As Louisiana Flood Resiliency Mission Heads to France, Governor Edwards Gets Firsthand Look at Netherlands Flood Control Infrastructure Project and Research Facility. Louisiana / The Netherlands – On Tuesday, the third day of a weeklong mission to Europe, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and more than a dozen Louisiana economic, coastal, and business leaders shifted their quest for exportable water management insights from Amsterdam to France, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. Following a high-speed train ride from Amsterdam to Paris, the governor will proceed to the Luxembourg Palace to meet with the 348-member French Senate, one of the French Parliament’s two legislative chambers.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

