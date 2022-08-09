Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
bogalusadailynews.com
Civil rights marker will be unveiled Thursday
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is holding a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker unveiling on Thursday morning in Bogalusa. His office announced that the activities will begin at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 837 E. Seventh St. in Bogalusa, at 9:15 a.m. This marker will recognize one of the many locations in Bogalusa where civil rights activities took place during the 1960s civil rights movement.
Louisiana Department of Health meeting to be held tomorrow
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building 8/11/22 and is open to the public.
Dutch Water Envoy Welcomes Louisiana Governor and Other Leaders on First Day of Economic and Resiliency Mission
Dutch Water Envoy Welcomes Louisiana Governor and Other Leaders on First Day of Economic and Resiliency Mission. Louisiana / Amsterdam – The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on August 8, 2022, that Governor John Bel Edwards and a group of Louisiana business and government leaders had an agenda that included a meeting with the Special Envoy for International Water Affairs for the Kingdom of the Netherlands Henk Ovink, as well as a tour of major water infrastructure sites and research facilities across the country in an effort to forge economic and resiliency partnerships with their Dutch counterparts.
As Louisiana Flood Resiliency Mission Heads to France, Governor Edwards Gets Firsthand Look at Netherlands Flood Control Infrastructure Project and Research Facility
As Louisiana Flood Resiliency Mission Heads to France, Governor Edwards Gets Firsthand Look at Netherlands Flood Control Infrastructure Project and Research Facility. Louisiana / The Netherlands – On Tuesday, the third day of a weeklong mission to Europe, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and more than a dozen Louisiana economic, coastal, and business leaders shifted their quest for exportable water management insights from Amsterdam to France, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. Following a high-speed train ride from Amsterdam to Paris, the governor will proceed to the Luxembourg Palace to meet with the 348-member French Senate, one of the French Parliament’s two legislative chambers.
kalb.com
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he plans to run for governor of Louisiana
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023. There have been rumors that Nungesser will run for governor, but they were not confirmed until today, Aug. 9, 2022, during his visit to Lake Providence. “I am planning on running,”...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department. On August 9, 2022, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance had awarded Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office a total of $2,986,000.
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
What Are the Top Specialty License Plates in Louisiana?
Louisiana has more than 200 specialty license plates you can get on your car. These can range from your military service, to your service organization to your high school or college. You have so many to choose from. How Do You Get a Specialty License Plate?. You do pay an...
cenlanow.com
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,478 new cases, 30 new deaths on August 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,478 new cases and 30 new deaths on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,394,995 and the total number of deaths to 17,671. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana 'noodlers' catch catfish by hand. These videos show how they do it.
When Vince Wozniak went noodling for the first time, the rush of adrenaline had him hooked. “It’s the most primal fishing you can possibly do,” Wozniak, of Shreveport said. “You’re not using a pole or bait. You’re using your body and your hands to pull a big catfish out of its territory.”
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
