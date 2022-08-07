Jeffrey Louis Blankenbaker, 57, of Lake Charles, passed away of natural causes following a brief illness Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in his residence. Jeffrey was born on Nov. 20, 1964 in New Orleans, La. His loving parents are Louis Gilbert Blankenbaker and Mary Belle Fletcher Blankenbaker of Houston, Texas. Following graduation from Acadiana High School in Lafayette, La., he began studies and then worked for a swimming pool company until he found his career choice in the field of Computer Technology. Jeff obtained his Certificate of Completion from Total Technical Institute in Atlanta, Ga. With his move back to Louisiana and Lake Charles, he founded Bravo Computers & Networks where he utilized his skills as an expert in the field and grew a large client base throughout Southwest Louisiana. Of his success, Jeff most cherished the many friendships he made along the way. During his downtime he enjoyed chilling at home with a good movie and his French Bulldogs. He loved sharing his friendship, and good food, with others and his signature gifts of food were Banana Blueberry Cream Pie, muffins, cupcakes, and his homemade spinach dip. He was an avid news follower and loved discussing current events and politics with his family. His passion was speed driven! It began with a lawn mower in early childhood, cars, trucks and boats as young adult; and then his latest love, his Venture Fountain power boat, “Buddha.” He looked forward to boating with his numerous friends, Poker runs and the Texas Outlaw Weekend. He will be remembered for his “catch phrase” for answering his phone: “This is Jeff, Can I Help You?” as he truly meant it and it epitomized his generous spirit. He loved being able to lend a hand to anyone who needed it and was a loyal friend who always found great joy in helping others. His warm smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed by many.

