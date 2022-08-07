Read full article on original website
Layne Emerson Richard
Layne Emerson Richard, 65, of Ragley, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 29, 2022 in his residence. Mr. Richard was born on June 21, 1957 in Lake Charles where he was raised and was a graduate of LaGrange High School. He moved to Ragley in 1993 where he currently resided. Mr. Richard was a skilled welder for the Pipeliners Local #798 for 40 years. He proudly held many titles in his industry including foreman, job steward, and fabricator. Mr. Richard attended First Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles American Press
Jeffrey Louis Blankenbaker
Jeffrey Louis Blankenbaker, 57, of Lake Charles, passed away of natural causes following a brief illness Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in his residence. Jeffrey was born on Nov. 20, 1964 in New Orleans, La. His loving parents are Louis Gilbert Blankenbaker and Mary Belle Fletcher Blankenbaker of Houston, Texas. Following graduation from Acadiana High School in Lafayette, La., he began studies and then worked for a swimming pool company until he found his career choice in the field of Computer Technology. Jeff obtained his Certificate of Completion from Total Technical Institute in Atlanta, Ga. With his move back to Louisiana and Lake Charles, he founded Bravo Computers & Networks where he utilized his skills as an expert in the field and grew a large client base throughout Southwest Louisiana. Of his success, Jeff most cherished the many friendships he made along the way. During his downtime he enjoyed chilling at home with a good movie and his French Bulldogs. He loved sharing his friendship, and good food, with others and his signature gifts of food were Banana Blueberry Cream Pie, muffins, cupcakes, and his homemade spinach dip. He was an avid news follower and loved discussing current events and politics with his family. His passion was speed driven! It began with a lawn mower in early childhood, cars, trucks and boats as young adult; and then his latest love, his Venture Fountain power boat, “Buddha.” He looked forward to boating with his numerous friends, Poker runs and the Texas Outlaw Weekend. He will be remembered for his “catch phrase” for answering his phone: “This is Jeff, Can I Help You?” as he truly meant it and it epitomized his generous spirit. He loved being able to lend a hand to anyone who needed it and was a loyal friend who always found great joy in helping others. His warm smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed by many.
Lake Charles American Press
Richard LeRoy Hardesty
Richard LeRoy Hardesty, age 73, of Westlake, La., passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Richard was born Nov. 20, 1948 to parents Quentin Hardesty and Mary Avey Hardesty in Ponca City, Okla. Richard and his family moved to the Westlake Area when he was three years old and he stayed a long term resident. He is a graduate of Westlake High School and attended McNeese University in Lake Charles for a short time before enlisting in the Navy in April of 1969. He traveled with the Navy Elite Volleyball team which took him throughout the United States and to other far nations. He worked for Olin/Lyondell Chemical in Westlake for 17 years.
Lake Charles American Press
Larry Joe Karr, Sr.
Larry Joe Karr Sr., 81, of Merryville, La., passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Larry Joe was a fighter from birth, losing his father at six weeks old, suffering a terrible injury before he was two, spending much of his childhood undergoing surgeries, and later in life serious health issues that could have ended his beautiful life long before now. Instead, God allowed us to keep him.
Peggy Jo Baggett
A memorial service for Peggy Jo Baggett will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at the Trinity Baptist Church Chapel with The Rev. Steve James officiating. Peggy Jo, 89, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in her home surrounded by the love and comfort of her two daughters.
Lake Charles American Press
Wilda Mae Hanks
Wilda Mae Hanks, 90 years old, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in a local hospital. She was born on Jan. 7, 1932, to Emile and Adelaide Benoit Duhon in Morse, La. Wilda grew up in Morse, La. She was always her Grandma’s favorite. She met her husband, Columbus at the local store where she worked. He came in every day and ordered a cherry Coke, which she lovingly prepared. She and Columbus enjoyed traveling across the country, camping and making memories. She was fun-loving and game for anything.
theadvocate.com
Kait 8
