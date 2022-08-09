ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Danny Miller to return to Emmerdale as Aaron Dingle

By Grace Morris
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

Emmerdale favourite and I’m a Celebrity winner Danny Miller will make a return as Aaron Dingle for the soap’s 50th anniversary.

The news was announced by Emmerdale producers Jane Hudson and Kate Brooks at a press event for the 50th anniversary.

They told What To Watch: “Aaron’s back and how is he going to respond when he finds out that his mum is cheating on Paddy [Kirk], who he sees as a father? Is he going to discover that Sandra [Flaherty] is not all about Liv? There’s a huge story happening over there.”

Aaron bid an emotional farewell to the village last year after his boyfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) was murdered by serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) — but now he is making a temporary return which will thrill soap fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44f2KV_0hASER6r00

Aaron left the Dales after his boyfriend was murdered. (Image credit: ITV)

In other exciting news, joining Aaron in making a comeback to the Dales are Diane Sugden ( Elizabeth Estensen ), who moved to Portugal and Tracy Metcalfe ( Amy Walsh ), who left to start a new life in Nottingham after being offered a job there.

Kate added: “We also have the return of some very familiar faces to the Dales. Diane, Aaron and Tracy will all be making a reappearance, albeit on a temporary basis.

“But they’ll come back and be at the heart of some really big stories that’ll impact their lives, and not just their lives but the lives of the characters they leave behind. It’s all really exciting and brilliant.”

Since leaving the soap, Danny went on to win I’m a Celebrity 2021 , beating Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and singer Frankie Bridge in the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuVuA_0hASER6r00

Danny was crowned the king of the castle in I'm a Celebrity 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

Danny recently married his childhood sweetheart Steph Jones in a star-studded ceremony that had a number of the Emmerdale cast in attendance, including Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle), Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Zoe Henry (Rhona Goskirk), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden) and many more.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks casts former Emmerdale star Tony Mooney as new villain

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has cast its latest villainous villager, with former Emmerdale actor Tony Mooney set to join the Channel 4 soap to wreak havoc. Mooney, who has also appeared in the likes of Coronation Street and Scott and Bailey, is tipped to make his debut in the village as early as next week.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale teases trouble for Harriet Finch in 50th anniversary episodes

Emmerdale spoilers follow. There's trouble afoot for Katherine Dow Blyton's Harriet Finch across Emmerdale's 50th anniversary celebrations. Teasing how it will all play out, the actress (who also played Chrissy in the This is England universe) revealed to Digital Spy and other press that ex Will Taylor's tying the knot with Kim Tate will bring to the surface some unresolved feelings.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

Where Has Katie Logan Been On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) from "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to matters of the heart. As many times as she's given Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) a second, third, and even fourth chance in their relationship together, he's managed to break her heart more times than anyone can count. That's because he's always had a hard time giving her the support she's needed, especially when she's had so much emotional instability over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Atkins
Person
Zoe Henry
Person
Simon Gregson
Person
Paige
Person
Isabel Hodgins
Person
Jeff Hordley
Person
Charley Webb
Soaps In Depth

Y&R alum Jason Canela and wife Janaina Are Expecting Their First Child!

Please join us in congratulating THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) and his wife, Janaina, as they prepare to welcome their first child together! The happy couple announced the news with an amusing series of photos on Instagram where the expectant mom-to-be is holding up a pair of pregnancy tests while the dad-to-be is looking at them in shock!
The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Itv
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Ava Threatens Esme!

There’s a twist at every turn in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Trina’s trial takes an unexpected turn, Sonny offers Brando advice about Sasha, TJ worries about Willow, Nikolas has a confession for Spencer, and Ava pulls no punches with Esme!. As Trina’s family and friends sit in the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Luke Davis Proposes to Kayla Sessler in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Luke Davis has a big surprise up his sleeve for Kayla Sessler. After a massive fight between his family and Kayla almost turned physical, Luke is determined to show her he's still looking to build their future together with a romantic birthday proposal – but will she say yes? Watch him pop the question in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Have Fans Choosing Sides Between Team Diane And Team Phyllis

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has been a thorn in Phyliss Summers' (Michelle Stafford) side for years on "The Young and the Restless." Many years ago, it appeared that Diane was out of Phyllis' life for good. However, a shocking recent development changed all of that, and they are as bitter of enemies as ever before. Despite being "murdered" years prior, Diane resurfaced this year after revealing herself to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Her highly anticipated return to "The Young and the Restless" has sent shockwaves through the canvas (via Soaps In Depth). Phyllis quickly learned the truth about the "resurrection" of her nemesis and has wanted her gone ever since. Unfortunately for Phyllis, Diane's roots in Genoa City constantly grow more substantial, and she's still prancing around town.
TV SERIES
The List

Soap Veteran Adrienne Frantz's Baby Boy Reaches A Very Special Milestone

Actress Adrienne Frantz is a veteran soap star who got her start in 1994 in a small role as a young girl on "All My Children" (per Soap Hub). In 1997, she was cast as Tiffany Thorne on "Sunset Beach, although Cheat Sheet reported that it was not a good working environment for her. Shortly after that, she would become better-known in the soap world after being cast in the role of the iconic Ambrosia "Amber" Moore on "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "The Young and the Restless" from 1997 to 2012 — with a special guest spot on "Y&R" in 2013. According to Soap Central, Amber has done quite a few disreputable things like kidnapping a child, passing off a baby as her own, shoplifting and stealing things, and pretending she was pregnant with Liam Cooper's (Scott Clifton) child.
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing announces 12th celebrity joining 2022 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has continued to announce its line-up for the 2022 series of the show. This time it's pop star Fleur East set to take to the dancefloor and attempt to win the Glitterball. The 'Sax' singer said: "I'm equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year's...
TV & VIDEOS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

156
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy