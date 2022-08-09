Danny Miller to return to Emmerdale as Aaron Dingle

Emmerdale favourite and I’m a Celebrity winner Danny Miller will make a return as Aaron Dingle for the soap’s 50th anniversary.

The news was announced by Emmerdale producers Jane Hudson and Kate Brooks at a press event for the 50th anniversary.

They told What To Watch: “Aaron’s back and how is he going to respond when he finds out that his mum is cheating on Paddy [Kirk], who he sees as a father? Is he going to discover that Sandra [Flaherty] is not all about Liv? There’s a huge story happening over there.”

Aaron bid an emotional farewell to the village last year after his boyfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) was murdered by serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) — but now he is making a temporary return which will thrill soap fans.

In other exciting news, joining Aaron in making a comeback to the Dales are Diane Sugden ( Elizabeth Estensen ), who moved to Portugal and Tracy Metcalfe ( Amy Walsh ), who left to start a new life in Nottingham after being offered a job there.

Kate added: “We also have the return of some very familiar faces to the Dales. Diane, Aaron and Tracy will all be making a reappearance, albeit on a temporary basis.

“But they’ll come back and be at the heart of some really big stories that’ll impact their lives, and not just their lives but the lives of the characters they leave behind. It’s all really exciting and brilliant.”

Since leaving the soap, Danny went on to win I’m a Celebrity 2021 , beating Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and singer Frankie Bridge in the final.

Danny recently married his childhood sweetheart Steph Jones in a star-studded ceremony that had a number of the Emmerdale cast in attendance, including Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle), Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Zoe Henry (Rhona Goskirk), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden) and many more.

