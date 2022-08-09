ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
The Associated Press

Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Fortune

Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream

A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
The Associated Press

The Standard Names Winston Hall Second Vice President, Engagement and Strategy, Actuarial Transformation

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Winston Hall has been named second vice president for Engagement and Strategy, Actuarial Transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005005/en/ Winston Hall, Second Vice President, Engagement and Strategy, Actuarial Transformation, The Standard (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

New Teacher-Driven Tutoring Enables Educators to “Prescribe” Additional Live Academic Support for Students at All Levels

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and beyond, today announced the launch of a teacher-assigned tutoring offering designed to enable educators to schedule live online face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. The Teacher Assigned model will be rolling out alongside Varsity Tutors’ full suite of tutoring models designed for the fall back-to-school season, which also includes High Dosage tutoring and On Demand tutoring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005089/en/ Varsity Tutors for Schools launches ‘Teacher Assigned’ Tutoring, enabling educators to schedule live, online, face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
The Associated Press

Condeco Wins Bronze in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Condeco, the global leader in workspace scheduling software, today announced it is the proud recipient of a Bronze Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Great Employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005169/en/ Condeco recognized as winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Aderant Signs Deal to Acquire viGlobal, Adding Leading People Management Software Platform for Law Firms to Its Growing Product Family

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aderant, an industry leader of Business of Law and Practice of Law technology solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of viGlobal, which ranks number one amongst law firms, and is a leading provider of people management software in the professional services market. How law firms attract and manage their people directly correlates to how effectively they manage matters and service clients. Therefore, the viGlobal platform is a natural fit to join the growing Aderant product suite with the purpose of helping law firms run better businesses across-the-board.
pymnts

FinTechs Tackle Fleet Management’s Payments Roadblocks

For a business that preaches the need for speed, the trucking business seems to run into processes with the potential to keep trucks idling at every turn. Handling expenses for cost drivers incur on the road alone is a daunting task for any finance team — fuel, truck repairs, towing, parking, truck washes, loading and unloading fees.
