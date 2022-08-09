Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
plattecountylandmark.com
New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County
Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
Chipotle drive-thru location coming to Blue Springs
Blue Springs rep said Chipotle is putting in a drive-thru location on U.S. 40 HWY, and Community America is building a new branch on MO-7 HWY.
KCTV 5
The Return of the Zinger: Worlds of Fun to unveil new-look roller coaster
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing. "I ask the question, ‘Who is this affordable to?’ I make a living wage and I still can’t afford to have more than one bedroom..." Mother relieved son is safe following attempted kidnapping as...
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
Eagles add Kansas City to Hotel California 2022 tour
Demand for the Eagles' Hotel California 2022 Tour prompted the band to add a stop in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center in November.
Old Arthur's Barbecue sauce, rubs become booming BBQ business after recipe passed down generations
It's a family recipe that is now being sold in local grocery stores and is winning competitions.
kcur.org
Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?
Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.
kcur.org
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
Win free pizza at Marco’s Pizza in Blue Springs
In celebration of the recent grand opening for the Blue Springs store, Marco's Pizza is offering guests the chance to win free pizza.
Two Americas: Transit deserts in Kansas City metro
With the World Cup coming to Kansas City in 2026, transportation is one of the items the region will look at. But as of now mass transit is hard to come by for some living in our community.
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fly Nonstop to Vegas from Kansas City For Under $100 Bucks!
There's a new airline offering nonstop service to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas starting today. As part of their new service, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas for under $100 dollars. Frontier Airlines has joined Southwest Airliners and Spirit Airlines in providing nonstop service between Kansas City...
$50,000 Powerball ticket won in Independence
The Missouri Lottery said the ticket was sold at Zedz at East 35th Street and South Sterling Avenue in Independence for the July 30 drawing.
KTTS
Body Found in Missouri River
(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
Eric Stonestreet takes credit for return of Zambezi Zinger to Worlds of Fun
The Zambezi Zinger is set to return Worlds of Fun in 2023, and KC native Eric Stonestreet is taking credit for its triumphant return.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
