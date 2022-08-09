ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Wellness Issue

By Marie Claire Editors
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYhBW_0hAS0tA600

(Image credit: Kanya Iwana / Brittany Holloway-Brown)

This isn't your typical wellness issue. There are no fitness routines or recipes for losing weight. No, this issue is about being well in the well-rounded sense. About destigmatizing mental health in our culture, through pop culture. About breaking the patriarchal medicine mold. About considering the emotional and psychological impacts of something that seems very physical. We explore the body-brand paradox and identify what to download to actually feel better. This is a celebration of a new wave of wellness and we're so glad the tides are changing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kapjz_0hAS0tA600

(Image credit: Kanya Iwana)

Through her rise to fame on The Office to creating some of streaming’s biggest hits, the actress, writer, and producer has transformed Hollywood. But her most fulfilling project yet is happening behind the scenes—as a mother, mentor, and mogul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141w5z_0hAS0tA600

(Image credit: Brittany Holloway-Brown/Future)

For women whose livelihood is yoked to their physical self, the concept of wellness is highly complicated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49o64K_0hAS0tA600

(Image credit: Nathalie Cohen)

Removal of the uterus can have consequences that go far beyond the physical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xcXK_0hAS0tA600

(Image credit: Irth, Parsley Health, The Well,)

The founders of these startups were unwilling to wait for the massive ship that is the American healthcare system to course correct for women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUnWO_0hAS0tA600

(Image credit: Getty)

This summer, spread the love of exercising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSGg5_0hAS0tA600

(Image credit: Brittany Holloway Brown / Courtesy))

Say goodbye to diet culture myths, expensive fads, and pseudo-science—and hello to frank, funny conversations about healthy minds and bodies.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

How Are You Today? Journaling for Self-Care and Wellness

“People ask me why I write. I write to find out what I know.”. Taking pen to paper to express myself and process my experiences has always been an important refuge for me. I’ve seen the world through a decidedly introspective lens from a very early age, and journaling provides a quiet connection with my inner thoughts, feelings, and moods that allows me to process my world and the world swirling around me. Throughout much of my journey with psoriasis and other chronic conditions, I’ve used writing and journaling to chronicle flares and symptoms, monitor side effects, correlate triggers, identify patterns, and relate the emotional toll of chronic disease. Recently, I’ve used my journals as a seed collection for more reflective psoriasis stories shared with the intention of helping others facing similar diagnoses and challenges.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Future Plc#The Well#The Office#American
psychologytoday.com

Calming Your Brain Through Breathwork

Body states related to breath can change brain activity. Slow controlled breathing, specifically inhaling through your nose, can help slow your thinking. Controlled breathing efforts provide regular and rhythmic somatosensory signals to your brain, which can help entrain a calming of your mind. Racing thoughts. Over thinking. Perseveration. These are...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Recipes
Daily Mail

The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%

It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
YOGA
thefreshtoast.com

Essential Guide To Microdosing And Macrodosing Cannabis

Consumers now have the liberty of choosing from so many products and methods of consumption that you can tailor your dose and experience just the way you like it. Microdosing is a form of consuming drugs in such a way that you avoid getting extremely high. Once associated with psychedelic and hallucinogenic drugs such as magic mushrooms and LSD, more people have discovered the benefits of microdosing marijuana over the last few years. As opposed to macrodosing or getting as high as you possibly can, the point of microdosing is to enable the user to still stay productive and focused in a task.
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

What Are the Benefits of a Lymphatic Drainage Massage?

Help cleanse your body with lymphatic drainage massages. While not as common as a Swedish massage, lymphatic drainage massage is known for its light pressure to help eliminate toxins and restore a healthy immune system. This gentle form of massage helps reduce swelling caused by lymphedema, which is when excess lymphatic fluids collect in the body, usually in the arms and legs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Medical News Today

What to know about thyroid medication for weight loss

Hypothyroidism refers to an underactive thyroid, which can cause weight gain. Taking medication for this condition may help a person lose excess weight. Treating an underactive thyroid may cause a person to lose some weight, but thyroid medication is not a weight loss drug. People who do not have an underactive thyroid should not take thyroid medications in an attempt to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

Treating Mental Health Through the Microbiome

Traditional mental health treatments have focused on the brain. Numerous research studies have demonstrated a link between gut health and health conditions. Cohesive mental health treatment requires understanding how the microbiome may influence mental health and ways to utilize this treatment. For decades, the treatment of mental health issues such...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts

If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

‘Hug a tree, take a walk’: Sleep, exercise key for patients with autoimmune disease

ORLANDO — Adequate sleep, exercise and stress management are critical for patients with autoimmune diseases, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Conference. “On average, an individual needs 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep,” George E. Munoz, MD, medical director of American Arthritis and Rheumatology...
YOGA
CNET

Beauty Sleep: The Toll Poor Sleep Takes on Your Appearance and Health

When you think about all the things that can affect your skin, sleep isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. You may have heard that quality sleep is essential for our overall well-being, but did you know that it's also a big factor that impacts our appearance? However, it's not always easy for us to get those recommended 7 to 9 hours of beauty sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders.
SKIN CARE
Psych Centra

All About Gestalt Therapy

Gestalt therapy focuses on your present life and needs to help you become more self-aware and accountable. Gestalt therapy is a form of psychotherapy that focuses on your present challenges and needs. The purpose of gestalt therapy is to enhance:. self-awareness. personal responsibility. personal growth and freedom. understanding of current...
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Health

Is Too Much Napping Bad For Your Health?

A recent study found that frequent daytime napping is associated with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure and a higher risk of having a stroke. Experts say that napping is not necessarily harmful, rather it could be a sign that someone is having trouble with sleep at night or that they have a sleep disorder or health condition.
HEALTH
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

877
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy