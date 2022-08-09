ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
Wisconsin Accidents
Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear

August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
NASHOTAH, WI
wcluradio.com

Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident

PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
PARK CITY, KY
wlip.com

Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested

Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
KENOSHA, WI
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County

SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
FOND DU LAC, WI

