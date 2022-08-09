Read full article on original website
Fond du Lac Man Dies After Crashing his Motorcycle into a Bear in Montana
A Fond du Lac man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a bear in Montana. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the unnamed 66-year-old was traveling on Highway 83 south of the town of Swan Lake Sunday morning when a bear darted onto the roadway after emerging from a thick patch of trees.
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
Speeding Car Goes Out Of Control, Slams Into Train In Washington County
Authorities in Washington County say a speeding car went out of control early Tuesday and slammed into a train in the town of Addison. The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Deputies say the driver of that car had extricated himself from the wreckage and was sitting on the side of the road when they drove up.
Woman dead after car leaves roadway, overturns multiple times
CLYMAN, Wis. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash north of Clyman. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was driving north on the Highway 26 off-ramp towards Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her car left the roadway and turned over multiple times.
Pedestrian hit, killed by a car early Thursday morning
Police said a 29-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene following the crash.
WATCH: Port-A-Potties Spill Onto Wisconsin Highway, Damage Cars
'Oh my God I think I just hit a port-a-John in the middle of I-94...'
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident
PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested
Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
Counterfeit $100 used at WI chocolate shop, police search for suspects
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officers are looking for a man after he used a counterfeit $100 bill for a $10.03 purchase at a chocolate shop. According to the Port Washington Police Department, it happened on August 10 around 6:30 p.m. at The Chocolate Chisel. The man is...
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County
SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
