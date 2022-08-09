Read full article on original website
JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque
That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
Dubuque Library Offering End of Summer Reading Celebration for Adults
As parents of a child who never liked to read, we would try lots of different things to get my son to want to read. For years we tried the Pizza Hut reading program where he could earn free pizza. That worked...for a little while. All sorts of bribes of...
Another Riverboat Ribbon Cutting This Friday (August 12) in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, will be welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. The American Splendor will be making its first stop of the 2022 season on Friday, August 12, 2022. This ship...
Winners Announced: Finnin Kia’s Red, White, & Fuel
Red, White, & Fuel with Finnin Kia is officially giving away a hefty $1,500 check to our winning local charity and Fueling your vehicle! Gas cards went to:. Kerry Dickens, Mark Willy, and Shanna Brotzman. Congratulations on being the big fuel winners!. In addition, Finnin Kia is fueling our local...
Meet The Iowa Farmers Behind America’s Most Famous Cornfield
It’s been an exciting week in Dyersville as excitement stirs before the big game tonight at the famous Field of Dreams. As the story goes, the field was built into a corn field- which is still there today as a reminder of the famous movie. As people flood to...
Opening Doors is August’s Kwik Care Recipient
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!
For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
Busy Dubuque Intersection Fully Re-Opened(Yeah)
For those of us that travel through the intersection of Asbury and the Northwest Arterial pretty much on a daily basis....there's good news. The Asbury Rd. and Northwest Arterial intersection is now open to eastbound and westbound traffic. Northbound and southbound traffic on the Northwest Arterial is expected to remain...
Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll
Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
Dubuque to Receive Over $2 Million in Grant Funding for Road Projects
According to a press release from the office of Senator Chuck Grassley, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $25 million in overall grant funding for the cities of Dubuque, Muscatine and Waterloo to help complete roadway, bridge, wastewater management and other related projects. The grant program was continued in the bipartisan infrastructure law supported by Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th
The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
Potosi Brewfest 2022: August 27 in Potosi Wisconsin
The event is called "Potosi Brewfest" and yes there will be beer. But that's just the tip of the glass. "Potosi Brewfest" is a combination of Wisconsin favorites including craft beer, wine, Wisconsin cheese, specialty meat, games, music, and much more. Potosi Brewfest is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year....
Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park
It's time for the annual DubuqueFest arts festival in downtown Dubuque's historic Washington Park. The FREE summer festival features live music, local food, and local art and artisans over two days - Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Since its inception in 1979,...
Upcoming Dubuque Expo Offers Guidance to New and Expecting Moms
The Birth Collective of Dubuque is presenting a new expo for current, new, or expecting moms in the Tri-States!. The event is called "The Making of a Mama," and it's set to take place at The Salvation Army in Dubuque on Saturday, August 6th from 9am to noon. The three-hour expo boasts the opportunity to learn all about "bumps, babies, and boobs from local birth professionals," per a flyer for the event.
Sam Hunt’s Sunday Concert at Q Casino is a Sure Winner
We're halfway through August, and there's already a sense of a change of season underway. The Tri-States has experienced a fantastic summer full of fun festivals and concerts. However, there remain a few performances not to be missed, including Sam Hunt this Sunday evening - August 14, at the Q Casino Back Waters Stage.
Potosi Brewery Serves Up Delicious Samples and Incredible History
Below this article is a gallery of photos from the Saturday brewery tour!. I still have so much of the Tri-States left to explore. That's why when my friend told me he was coming out for the final weekend in the July, my first thought was to check out the serene, scenic town of Potosi, WI. I had one destination in mind: the Potosi Brewery.
A Dubuque University No Longer on Lockdown After Social Threat
Sunday night August 7 at around 10:30 PM, the Dubuque County Emergency Communication Center received reports of a threat of violence that was posted on social media and directed at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Dr. Dubuque Police and Clarke University officials began investigating the threat and found it was posted by a former student. Clarke University officials locked down their facilities out of an abundance of caution while Dubuque Police continued to investigate the incident and obtained a warrant for the former student’s arrest.
Jo Daviess Co. Man Aims To Turn ‘Back Roads Bars’ into TV Show
Recently during a Sunday afternoon jam session at the colorful Council Hill Station, I met up with a unique Jo Daviess County dude, social media sensation and aspiring TV host-producer named Bob Farster. Farster is eccentric & affable in all the right ways. First, Bob is a retired highway builder....
