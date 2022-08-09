Read full article on original website
Local Makes Journey From Chick-Fil-A Worker to San Diego's First Black Franchise Owner
Amber Thomas is blazing a unique, very San Diego path in San Diego County. Thomas, who calls Spring Valley home, is the county's first Black owner and operator of a Chick-Fil-A franchise, which opened on opened July 7 on state Route 125 and Jamacha Road. “The journey began at a...
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
Valley Roadrunner
Couple wants to bring sports complex to VC
Brian Dragoo and Angela Hill hope to bring their Better Sports Complex to Valley Center. Their motto is “Better Athletes = Better Humans.”. Hill explained the motto: “Kids involved in sports have a better base, a better support foundation. It keeps them out of trouble and helps them become better humans, while giving them communication and leadership skills.”
fabulousarizona.com
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego
Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
Rare ‘Scrippshenge’ sunset wows San Diego
You can only see it once or twice each year -- a uniquely San Diego sunset.
foxla.com
Dust devil touches down in Southern California desert
A large dust devil was seen in the Southern California desert near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County. Credit: Sicco Rood via Storyful.
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign leads
Anyone who has been in downtown El Cajon has probably noticed the large El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign at 130 E. Main that, alas, no longer announces a real live typewriter shop. Though the internet is surprisingly short on any information about the place, its demise, whenever that happened, has been noted by a single (unhappy) Google review for the business, which awards it one out of five stars: “NOT A TYPEWRITER STORE, anymore.”
sandiegomagazine.com
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award
It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
foxla.com
WATCH: Massive dust devil spins through SoCal desert
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A large dust devil was caught on camera spinning through the Southern California desert earlier this week. Nature photographer Sicco Rood captured the moment in Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community in San Diego County, about two hours east of San Diego this past Monday, August 8. The video captures the dust devil starting with the relatively early stages, as a storm rolls through. The gust quickly expands to fill the entire frame for several minutes, with the dust completely obscuring the horizon.
kusi.com
Chairman Daniel Salgado discusses how Prop. 27 would harm local casinos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman Daniel Salgado of the Cahuilla Band of Indians talked to Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about how Prop. 27 could harm San Diego’s local casinos. Prop. 27 would allow Californians to bet on sports and other competitions online, but...
Community honors Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
The woman's husband, a firefighter, had spoken to Carlsbad City Council about improving road safety just a couple weeks prior.
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
Dates and theme announced for 2023 San Diego County Fair
The announcement comes a month after the 2022 San Diego County Fair returned in full scale, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
theregistrysocal.com
Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
Daboba Bringing Their Latest Storefront to Rancho Bernardo
Fast Growing Tea Chain Continues to Expand Across San Diego
kyma.com
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
City Demands Demo of Blighted California Theatre
Mayor Todd Gloria and his team are demanding that the owner of the blighted California Theatre demolish the downtown venue that has been shuttered for more than three decades. The city’s development services director this week sent a letter to developer Caydon Property Group, which recently abandoned its city-approved redevelopment plan for the site, decrying the company’s “alarming lack of action” on imminent safety concerns. The director also highlighted its failure to submit a future plan to demolish the theatre by a Friday deadline set by the city amid escalating frustration over the state of the building. The letter also noted that the developer had not adjusted fencing around the theatre to establish a falling hazard protection zone, hired security or put in place a required fire safety watch.
