Video Games

Gamer Attempts To Improve PC, Makes It Explode Instead

There’s no doubt that PC gamers can create some super cool setups. Forget your usual RGB lighting and high-end graphics cards, we’ve got people out here installing PCs into working toilets and fish tanks, just because they can. I have nothing but respect for that. Take a look...
Stunning 'GTA V' Mod Completely Overhauls Entire Game World

We all like to poke a bit of fun at Rockstar for the amount of attention they continue giving GTA V all these years on from its release, rather than focusing on other titles (and speeding up with the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, for that matter). But, that said, there’s no denying that it’s still a fantastic game, and absolutely deserves all the love it gets.
'God Of War Ragnar​​ök' Is Forcing Other Devs To Move Their Games, Rumour Says

We’ve come a long way, God of War fans. Earlier this year, we sat through showcase after showcase wondering when the release date for God of War Ragnar​​ök would drop but just like the beginning of Fimbulwinter, we knew the day was inevitable - and it came. God of War Ragnar​​ök will be ours to own on 9 November, but the release date may be causing other studios to rethink their plans.
Google Stadia Is Finally Getting A Feature People Might Actually Like

Google Stadia just hasn’t had the greatest of times, has it? I’m sure there are people out there enjoying what Stadia has to offer but I can’t say it’s the hottest property on the block. Previously, Google confirmed that they’re “working really hard” on the future of Stadia but we’re yet to see what that future looks like. Well, Stadia is finally getting a feature that fans might actually be pleased with.
'Elden Ring' Infamous Bugged Item Is Now A Must-Have For PvP

Earlier this week, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth Elden Ring got hit with a new update, which brought with it some pretty significant changes, as well as a whole bunch of improvements to game stability and balance. Beyond the newly added ability to send summoning signs to multiple summoning pools in distant areas, and the function to invade a bigger area, many players were relieved to discover within the patch notes that one of the game’s most notorious weapons had finally been hit with a nerf.
‘Arcade Paradise’ Review: Fresh Britches And Coin-Op Riches

Arcade Paradise’s pitch is certainly original: manage your dad’s launderette in a beaten-up part of town to see what it can teach you about work ethic, making your own money, responsibility, all that supposed adulting stuff. Plot twist: there are some old arcade cabinets out the back, but dad isn’t interested in those, just leave them be. But as you, playing as the initially-a-slacker 19-year-old Ashley, realise on day one of getting off the bus and shuffling into the King Wash, these games can make way more money than all this clothes-cleaning junk. Also, Geralt of Rivia is your dad. So there’s that, too.
Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Just Got A Small But Significant Update

Star Wars fans have lots to look forward to when it comes to video games. We finally know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to release in March 2023, but there’s plenty to come beyond that. There’s Quantic Dreams’ Star Wars Eclipse, Amy Hennig’s EA project, and an unnamed Ubisoft title. Information on the latter has been thin on the ground to date, but development on the game is finally inching forwards.
'Breaking Bad' Could Have Had A GTA-Style Video Game

Once upon a time, a Breaking Bad video game inspired by the chaos of Grand Theft Auto was in the works with creator Vince Gilligan and producer Jenn Carroll. I know you fell to your knees at Walmart reading that sentence. Now, this isn't to discount the Breaking Bad strategy game, released for Android and iOS platforms, but concepts like this Unreal Engine 5 one clearly show that there's an appetite for a more grandiose game set in Albuquerque.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday

When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
Great Gift Ideas For The Sony PlayStation Fan In Your Life

Whatever the occasion, the right gaming gift can go a long way to showing a friend or family member that you understand and respect their passion for these virtual worlds and the creators that power them. Birthdays, anniversaries, leaving presents - you can tick those boxes with any of the below recommendations for the Sony PlayStation fan in your life. Or just buy something for yourself. We would.
Final Sales Number For The PS4 Is Truly Staggering

If you were to ask someone what the best console of all time is, the answer you get will probably massively depend on their own bias. If you asked me, I’d probably say the Wii U, albeit mostly because it’s a funny answer to give (that said, I do have a very big soft spot for it, and I’m still wracked with guilt from unplugging it to make room for my PS5).
First Footage Of White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Surfaces Online

Gaming controllers come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, colours, and even sounds, apparently. Last week, Xbox opened up a sweepstakes competition on Twitter for people to be in with a chance of winning a bright red controller with “bad decisions” emblazoned on the front - the kicker being that it also sings Snoop Dogg, benny blanco and BTS’ latest collaboration. I can imagine that getting very distracting, very fast.
