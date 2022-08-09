Department of Psychology Welcomes Dr. Nayantara Kurpad, Dr. Amie Severino ‘11, and Dr. Yu Sun Chung

Read full article on original website
The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language
Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
Neuroscience research suggests LSD might enhance learning and memory by promoting brain plasticity
New research published in Experimental Neurology provides some initial evidence that the psychedelic substance known as LSD has nootropic properties. The study found that LSD increased markers of neuroplasticity in human brain organoids, increased novelty preference in rats, and improved memory performance in humans. When combined with psychotherapy, psychedelic drugs...
Spirituality and Its Contribution to Mental Health
Spirituality has been defined as an expression of the transcendent ways in which to fulfill human potential. Spirituality is a recognized psychological construct that is different from religiosity and has transcultural applicability. Extensive research evidence indicates that spirituality is important in treating psychological conditions. Spirituality has become a topic of...
Researchers use MRI to show brain changes, differences in children with ADHD
Multitasking is not just an office skill. It's key to functioning as a human, and it involves something called cognitive flexibility—the ability to smoothly switch between mental processes. UNC scientists conducted a study to image the neural activity analogues to cognitive flexibility and discover differences in the brain activity of children with ADHD and those without.
Study on serotonin and depression sparks heated debate – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR
A controversy in the scientific community over a recent claim that antidepressants may be ineffective in treating depression has highlighted the difficulties in understanding mental health conditions. One of the prevailing theories currently focuses on serotonin. Depression has been linked to a deficiency in the molecule involved in transmitting emotions...
Promising Findings that the Cultivating Healthy Intentional Mindful Educators’ Program (CHIME) Strengthens Early Childhood Teachers’ Emotional Resources: An Iterative Study
Findings suggest that an eight-week mindfulness compassion-based program, Cultivating Healthy Intentional Mindful Educators (CHIME), is a feasible professional development intervention for early childhood (EC) teachers to support their emotion regulation and psychological and workplace well-being. We offer preliminary evidence that learning about mindfulness, self-compassion, and social-emotional learning supports EC teachers in strengthening their knowledge and application of practices to be more mindful and less emotionally reactive and emotionally exhausted at work. In analyzing both EC teacher feedback and survey data from two pilot studies, there was promising evidence that participating in CHIME enhanced awareness of emotions and the development of strategies to manage emotions. As CHIME is further developed and refined it will be integral to have collaborative engagement and participation from EC teachers and programs to ensure that learning these practices are relevant, helpful, meaningful, and sustainable.
Myths in psychology: psychological misconceptions among Spanish psychology students
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
5 Best Online Psychiatry Services in 2022
The lack of in-person access to medical professionals at the start of the pandemic spurred some big advancements for the telehealth industry. These days, patients can receive treatment, attend follow-up appointments and even get a medical prescription all from the comfort of their homes. Patients living anywhere can jump on a quick video or phone call and get the help they need from health care providers from around the world.
Psychedelics, Social Media & Scientific Research: A Partnership To Study Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder And Anxiety
The Online community providing support for and resources about Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD), “Subreddit r/HPPD”, has partnered with scientific health research app “Quantified Citizen” to launch a retrospective, observational study on possible existent links between anxiety and HPPD, HPPD symptom clusters and current substance use -including alcohol, nicotine, psychedelics and non-psychedelic drugs.
KarXT Schizophrenia Win; CBD for Anxiety; No Nuplazid for Alzheimer's Psychosis
The phase III EMERGENT-2 trial met its primary endpoint achieving a significant reduction in PANSS total score with oral KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) versus placebo in people with schizophrenia, Karuna Therapeutics announced. As many as 87% of people with opioid use disorder may not be receiving life-saving medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and...
Emotional numbing in PTSD is associated with lower amygdala reactivity to pain
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with altered pain perception, namely increased pain threshold and higher pain response. While pain consists of physiological and affective components, affective components are often overlooked. Similar patterns of increased threshold-high response in PTSD were shown in response to emotional stimuli, i.e., emotional numbing. As both emotional numbing and pain processing are modulated by the amygdala, we aimed to examine whether individuals diagnosed with PTSD show lower amygdala activation to pain compared with combat controls, and whether the amygdala responses to pain correlates with emotional numbing. To do so, two independent samples of veterans (original study: 44 total (20 PTSD); conceptual replication study: 40 total (20 PTSD)) underwent threat conditioning, where a conditioned stimulus (CS+; visual stimulus) was paired with an unconditioned stimulus (US; electric-shock). We contrasted the amygdala activity to the CS"‰+"‰US pairing with the CS+"‰presented alone and correlated it with emotional numbing severity. In both samples, the PTSD group showed a robust reduction in amygdala reactivity to shock compared to the Combat Controls group. Furthermore, amygdala activation was negatively correlated with emotional numbing severity. These patterns were unique to the amygdala, and did not appear in comparison to a control region, the insula, a pivotal region for the processing of pain. To conclude, amygdala response to pain is lower in individuals with PTSD, and is associated with emotional numbing symptoms. Lower amygdala reactivity to mild pain may contribute to the "all-or-none" reaction to stressful situations often observed in PTSD.
New long-COVID-19 study by Yale now recruiting patients
Long-COVID patients are offering up their blood and saliva to Yale researchers to help find a connection between their demographic patterns and changes to their bodies since contracting the virus. The Yale LISTEN study is looking for links between clinical data and demographic patterns in long-COVID patients, and it is recruiting participants.
Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy
Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
