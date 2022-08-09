Young mountain bikers from across Ohio to assemble Aug. 13 & 14 in Ashland's Freer Field

Read full article on original website
Fair results include rabbit, sheep, swine and style competitions
Fair results include rabbit, sheep, swine and style competitions

MANSFIELD -- The latest results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board include the Style Revue, Sheep Show, Swine Show and Rabbit Show. They were provided by the fair board on Friday morning. The first batch of results can be found at this link.
GOAL Digital Academy promotes LeRoy Smith to assistant principal
GOAL Digital Academy promotes LeRoy Smith to assistant principal

MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy has promoted Intervention Specialist LeRoy Smith to Assistant Principal. Smith will be the lead administrator on site for both the Mansfield and Galion GOAL Digital Academy Learning Labs. An integral part of his job includes overseeing all summer extended learning programs for GOAL.
Hillsdale joins Lucas in new-look Region 25
LUCAS — The Cubs will have some local company in the new-look Region 25 of Division VII. Lucas, which has been the class of Region 25 since winning the regional title in 2019, will be joined by Hillsdale this fall. The Falcons dropped to Division VII after reaching the Division VI playoffs the past six years.
Jewell (Akers) Hughes
Jewell (Akers) Hughes, 85, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Liberty Nursing Home in Mansfield, Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born July 3, 1937, in Dony, Kentucky to Charlie and Sylvia (Howell) Akers. She graduated from McDowell High School and Portsmouth Interstate Business College.
Emerging educator workshops prepare community members for the classroom
Emerging educator workshops prepare community members for the classroom

MANSFIELD — Crystal Davis Weese, Terri Bucci and Ashley Smith know the substitute teacher shortage is a problem. They believe the answer is right here in our community.
Love on a Mission mural offers LGBTQ youth a chance at self-expression
MANSFIELD – Saturday's Pride Festival will feature a one-of-a-kind work of art -- a four-by-six-foot mosaic created by LGBTQ youth in Richland County. The mural was created by students from Love on a Mission, a non-profit organization that offers programming and support for LGBTQ youth ages 12 to 18. It was funded through a Summertime Kids grant from the Richland County Foundation.
Music therapy opportunities coming to Richland Academy
MANSFIELD -- Board Certified Music Therapist and Pianist Olivia Rayburn will be offering classes and lessons this fall at Richland Academy of the Arts. Group Piano for Beginners, Senior 60+ Group Drumming, and Private Piano lessons are just a few of the offerings Academy students can expect to see this fall.
Cardington-Lincoln stonewalls Hamilton Township
A vice-like defensive effort helped Cardington-Lincoln squeeze Hamilton Township 3-0 in a shutout performance during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.
Todd "Todders" Lewis Brown II
Todd "Todders" Lewis Brown II

Todd "Todders" Lewis Brown II, 35, of Galion passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 due to a motor vehicle accident in Ashland, Ohio.
Harriman takes top prize in Showman of Showmen
MANSFIELD – Hayden Harriman knows that sometimes it takes sacrifice to rise to the top. The rising sophomore quit the football team this year to focus all his energy on showing livestock. That sacrifice paid off Friday when he was named Showman of Showman at the Richland County Fair.
Loudonville joins new-look KMAC for 2022
Loudonville joins new-look KMAC for 2022

LOUDONVILLE — The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference lost a charter member, but picked up a perennial powerhouse. The new-look KMAC welcomes Loudonville for the 2022 season after Highland decided to return to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, a league the Fighting Scots called home from 1990 to 2017.
Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.
Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.

MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
Mansfield library adds famous 'family workstation' to children's department
MANSFIELD -- The newest piece of furniture in the children's department of the Mansfield public library isn't just for kids. The main branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library recently introduced a family workstation at one of its computers. The workstation consists of a small wood desk and adjoining cubicle that can serve as a playpen.
Amy Ilene Kleinknecht
Amy Ilene Kleinknecht

Amy Ilene Kleinknecht, 63, of Galion passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Signature Heathcare of Galion. Amy was born in Galion, Ohio on July 7, 1959 to the late Merl M. Kleinknecht and C. Jean (Hickman) Kleinknecht.
Spanish Immersion grad benefits from competitive advantage school provides
Spanish Immersion grad benefits from competitive advantage school provides

MANSFIELD -- Studies show the earlier a child begins learning a second language, the faster and easier it is for them. This is the premise behind the Spanish Immersion School, a free public school associated with Mansfield City Schools for students in grades K-8.
Cheryl Levering Fisher
Cheryl Levering Fisher died on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Arbors of Mifflin. She was born on October 1, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio in Knox County. At the age of 3 years, Cheryl’s family moved to Morrow County. Her parents were George W. Levering and Ruth Hollingsworth Levering. She attended Edison School in Edison, Ohio, all twelve years where she was a cheerleader from the seventh grade through her high school years.
Richland County Fair results include beef, goat, poultry, feeder calf and alpaca events
Richland County Fair results include beef, goat, poultry, feeder calf and alpaca events

MANSFIELD -- These results from the Richland County Junior Fair were provided by the fair board on Wednesday morning. The first batch of results can be found at this link.
GALLERY: Madison vs. Clear Fork Boys Soccer
Madison beat Clear Fork 4-2 in boys soccer action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Richland County Land Bank issues 'community call to action' on Daisy Thomas House
MANSFIELD -- A local engineer has estimated it will cost at least $200,000 just to stabilize and weatherize the the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents. And that work needs to be done soon -- or the interior failure in the "Daisy Thomas House" will...
Richland County engineer opens one roundabout, discusses potential second
MANSFIELD -- The "road closed" signs were barely taken down at a new roundabout Thursday morning and Richland County Engineer Adam Gove was alerting county commissioners to the possibility of a second. The next site may be the intersection of Home Road and Lexington-Springmill Road, the location of a fatal...
