FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Ownership Plans To Be ‘Very Active’ This Offseason
Over the last few years, Chicago Cubs’ ownership has drawn criticism for spending more money on hotels and big buildings than on the product on the field. However, Tom Ricketts finally spoke publicly Thursday and delivered some encouraging words. It appears the ownership group is preparing to spend money and be active this coming offseason.
Cubs: Jason Heyward’s time in Chicago might not be over after all
Longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is appreciated throughout the organization. When the time comes, he’d be welcomed back with open arms. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs revealed that this would be Heyward’s last year in Chicago. One of the league’s highest-paid contracts when he signed at the time (eight years, $164 million in 2016), Heyward hasn’t played up to the standard that his AAV suggests.
Cubs: 3 players we can’t believe Jed Hoyer didn’t trade
The Chicago Cubs were expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, but Jed Hoyer, surprisingly, did not trade these three players. Okay, so the Chicago Cubs didn’t keep everybody at this year’s trade deadline. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn’t commit to a full-on rebuild either. The Cubbies were supposed to be sellers at the deadline, and while they certainly weren’t buyers, the team hung on to a few likely trade candidates.
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Cubs Push Back Kyle Hendricks’ Return Date
Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5 when he was shut down with shoulder soreness, was scheduled to possibly return to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation sometime in August. With his MRI still showing inflammation in his right shoulder, there’s a chance he may not return at all for the rest of the season.
Game #112 Espino to the mound for the Nats
Where have you heard this before, the Washington Nationals need a great start tonight. They will face Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs. The Nats have now dropped six in a row and desperately need a win. There are just 50-games remaining after tonight. For many, this season cannot end...
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Prospect Luke Little Promoted to High-A South Bend
The minor league promotions continue. Today, the Chicago Cubs promoted left-handed pitcher Luke Little from Low-A Myrtle Beach to High-A South Bend. The Cubs named Little their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July after he posted a 1.15 ERA in five starts for the Pelicans. Little has been...
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
It's been a rough go this season for the Cubs. With what's left of the 2016 World Series team, the Cubs are trying their best to produce a successful product on the field while rebuilding the roster. So far, this season's results have reflected this. The team holds a 45-65...
Willson Contreras injury: Cubs star rolls ankle in Field of Dreams game
Willson Contreras almost saw his special night with the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams game cut short after rolling his ankle on the basepaths. The MLB Field of Dreams game is a special, special moment for every player that gets to play, something that Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds players can certainly attest to as they walked through the corn on Thursday night. But the last thing you’d want to see is someone get hurt, which is unfortunately what happened to Chicago catcher Willson Contreras.
