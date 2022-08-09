ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

toledo.com

Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum to Host Preserving the African American Legacy in Law Enforcement

Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum present a reception on Thursday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. in promotion of Toledo Opera’s upcoming production of Blue, which chronicles the story of a modern-day black family whose father is a police officer. This event is made possible by the MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge Grant.
toledocitypaper.com

Doc Watson’s: Hole in the wall turned local treasure

Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
WTOL-TV

Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
wrif.com

Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry

Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
WTOL 11

Wheelin On The Rocks is Jeep Fest Ready

TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of Jeep Fest 2022 is only a few days away and Toledo has been buzzing with excitement for weeks. City officials said fest attendees are expected to drive up the economy with about $5 million in revenue based on the attendance goal of 70,000 from all 50 states this year.
toledocitypaper.com

Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion

In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
WTOL-TV

Congratulations to the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!. If you reserved a ticket, you could be the winner of a new $550,000 dream home in Sylvania Township, plus other prizes!. PRIZES & WINNERS. $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card -...
worldatlas.com

11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie

Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
toledo.com

Steer Clear of Parking Hassles by Taking TARTA's Jeep Fest Express

As the Transportation Sponsor for Toledo Jeep Fest, August 12-14, TARTA is excited to offer Jeep Fest Express service to connect customers with one of Toledo's biggest events. On Saturday, August 13, those headed to Jeep Fest will be able to park at Franklin Park Mall and take our special event transportation directly to Erie & Madison. The Jeep Fest Express drops off just a short walk from the parade, music, family activities, and everything else that makes this such a wonderful event.
WTOL 11

Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
toledocitypaper.com

POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?

Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
13abc.com

Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
