Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
toledo.com
Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum to Host Preserving the African American Legacy in Law Enforcement
Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum present a reception on Thursday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. in promotion of Toledo Opera’s upcoming production of Blue, which chronicles the story of a modern-day black family whose father is a police officer. This event is made possible by the MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge Grant.
toledo.com
Toledo Opera, WGTE Public Media, & Toledo Lucas County Public Library to Host FM 91 on the Road: Blue Day
9:00 a.m. – Live interviews. 11:00 a.m. – Story time with cast and creatives of Blue. 2:30 p.m. – Live performance of the poem Tainted Badge by Jhané Perdue accompanied by Kevin Bylsma. 3:00 p.m. – Performances by Blue cast members. 4:00 p.m. – Screening...
toledocitypaper.com
Doc Watson’s: Hole in the wall turned local treasure
Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
WTOL-TV
Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
Cedar Point announces new Wild Mouse roller coaster, beachfront Grand Pavilion for 2023; no word on Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut a new roller coaster, Wild Mouse, at the park in 2023, part of a major retheming of the midway area near the beach that will be called The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk will also include the Grand Pavilion, a beachfront, two-story complex that...
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
'One lucky ticket. One winning ticket': St. Jude Dream Home winners share their excitement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — On Thursday, WTOL announced the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse's name was called to receive the $550,000 home. Hearing her name on TV just didn't seem real. "Unbelievable," Fandrey's husband said. "We were actually watching the news when...
wrif.com
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
Wheelin On The Rocks is Jeep Fest Ready
TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of Jeep Fest 2022 is only a few days away and Toledo has been buzzing with excitement for weeks. City officials said fest attendees are expected to drive up the economy with about $5 million in revenue based on the attendance goal of 70,000 from all 50 states this year.
toledocitypaper.com
Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion
In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
WTOL-TV
Congratulations to the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!. If you reserved a ticket, you could be the winner of a new $550,000 dream home in Sylvania Township, plus other prizes!. PRIZES & WINNERS. $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card -...
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
toledo.com
Steer Clear of Parking Hassles by Taking TARTA's Jeep Fest Express
As the Transportation Sponsor for Toledo Jeep Fest, August 12-14, TARTA is excited to offer Jeep Fest Express service to connect customers with one of Toledo's biggest events. On Saturday, August 13, those headed to Jeep Fest will be able to park at Franklin Park Mall and take our special event transportation directly to Erie & Madison. The Jeep Fest Express drops off just a short walk from the parade, music, family activities, and everything else that makes this such a wonderful event.
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
13abc.com
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom is scrambling, trying to find a new spot for her child after learning their school can’t take her child this school year. The mother said she just got a call stating a teacher shortage means her child with autism will need to go somewhere else.
13abc.com
Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
