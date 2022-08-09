Tennis GOAT Serena Williams Calling it Quits After the US Open

Breaking News, Tennis legend, icon, and the greatest of all time Serena Williams will retire after the US Open.

Williams is the cover model for Vogue’s September issue. In the magazine she stated:

“I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis. It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry.”

Serena Williams easily goes down as the greatest Women’s tennis athlete of all time and she’s in the conversation for the best athlete of all time. Now fans will look to see if she goes out on top in the US Open. No matter the outcome of the Open she remains the greatest ever to do it.

No matter what she decides to do next if her track record shows anything she will be great! Enjoy retirement GOAT.