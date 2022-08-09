ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Mobile Terminates TRA in Connection with Acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes"), the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is pleased to share a notable development in the market as Virgin Mobile USA, Inc. ("Virgin Mobile" or the "Company") previously terminated its TRA. Virgin Mobile disclosed...
Axios

Coinbase Global's second quarter reflects crypto slowdown

Coinbase Global stepped into the spotlight for its earnings show-and-tell and delivered the stinker of a performance everyone expected. Why it matters: Coinbase is the crypto industry's main character at the moment. As the highest-profile publicly traded crypto company in the U.S., its results are watched by many as a proxy for the health of an entire industry. And lately, it has become the venue for a public battle between it and securities regulators over what is not allowed.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
decrypt.co

BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust

The $10 trillion asset manager said it’s also exploring “permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets, and tokenization.”. BlackRock has launched a spot Bitcoin private trust to give its U.S.-based institutional clients direct exposure to the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. The firm said that despite recent market turbulence, it’s still...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Denounces the Excesses of the Metaverse

Mark Cuban is a crypto industry evangelist. He has invested in many projects and is a fervent supporter of Ethereum, whose platform allows the development of apps dedicated to decentralized finance (Dapps), the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other uses. Ether, the native token of Ethereum, is the second...
zycrypto.com

HachiFi Could be the Jackpot for NFT Lovers as Decentraland Seeks to Stabilize its Cryptocurrency Prices

Following the historic crypto collapse that opened in June, many platforms are struggling to stabilize their cryptocurrency prices. And for leading platforms like Decentraland (MANA), there’s more pressure to up their game. As it would appear, the pressure is becoming more real by the day as HachiFi (HACH), a new NFT-based token, enters the cryptocurrency market.
NEWSBTC

Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation

Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
CNBC

Roblox misses on top and bottom, shares dip 12%

Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported 52.2 million average daily active users, about a million shy of the StreetAccount consensus. Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here's how the company...
