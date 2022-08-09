Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Virgin Mobile Terminates TRA in Connection with Acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corporation
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes"), the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is pleased to share a notable development in the market as Virgin Mobile USA, Inc. ("Virgin Mobile" or the "Company") previously terminated its TRA. Virgin Mobile disclosed...
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower, has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, the company said on Monday, the latest sign of stress in the cryptocurrency industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
China's digital yuan pushes key US lawmakers to seek urgency from the Fed on a digital dollar that fends off global rivals
Rep. Maxine Waters has drafted legislation for the Fed to further study a digital dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other lawmakers have cited China's digital yuan as a reason to move quicker on a digital dollar. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he nor the central bank is in...
cryptobriefing.com
Metaverse Coin Tamadoge Raises $1 Million Midway Through Its Beta Sale
Tamadoge, the play-to-earn Metaverse meme coin, has raised $1 million after just 12 days of its beta sale. The beta sale began on July 25 and is scheduled to run until August 31, but will finish before then when the $2 million hard cap is reached. The Tamadoge Beta Sale.
Coinbase Global's second quarter reflects crypto slowdown
Coinbase Global stepped into the spotlight for its earnings show-and-tell and delivered the stinker of a performance everyone expected. Why it matters: Coinbase is the crypto industry's main character at the moment. As the highest-profile publicly traded crypto company in the U.S., its results are watched by many as a proxy for the health of an entire industry. And lately, it has become the venue for a public battle between it and securities regulators over what is not allowed.
3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir
The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
decrypt.co
BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust
The $10 trillion asset manager said it’s also exploring “permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets, and tokenization.”. BlackRock has launched a spot Bitcoin private trust to give its U.S.-based institutional clients direct exposure to the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. The firm said that despite recent market turbulence, it’s still...
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6% after the bell on Tuesday.
CNBC
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billionaire Mark Cuban Denounces the Excesses of the Metaverse
Mark Cuban is a crypto industry evangelist. He has invested in many projects and is a fervent supporter of Ethereum, whose platform allows the development of apps dedicated to decentralized finance (Dapps), the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other uses. Ether, the native token of Ethereum, is the second...
Abrdn buys stake in digital assets exchange Archax
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn (ABDN.L) has bought a stake in digital assets exchange Archax, amid a wider push by investors into crypto-assets despite a recent plunge in value.
zycrypto.com
HachiFi Could be the Jackpot for NFT Lovers as Decentraland Seeks to Stabilize its Cryptocurrency Prices
Following the historic crypto collapse that opened in June, many platforms are struggling to stabilize their cryptocurrency prices. And for leading platforms like Decentraland (MANA), there’s more pressure to up their game. As it would appear, the pressure is becoming more real by the day as HachiFi (HACH), a new NFT-based token, enters the cryptocurrency market.
SoftBank is selling its crown jewels to ride out 'severe market'
SoftBank is set to gain more than $34 billion by cutting its stake in Alibaba, the crown jewel of its investment portfolio, after posting record losses on its tech bets this year.
CoinDesk
NEAR Crypto Token Pumps After Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
Near Protocol’s native NEAR token jumped 12% to a high of $5.97 after Coinbase added the token to its listing roadmap, which shows assets the cryptocurrency exchange plans to add. NEAR is the native token of the Near Protocol, a layer 1 blockchain network that provides a platform for...
NEWSBTC
Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation
Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
Coinbase's Outlook for the Rest of 2022 Is not Looking Good -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
The large crypto exchange just had another rough quarter.
CNBC
Roblox misses on top and bottom, shares dip 12%
Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported 52.2 million average daily active users, about a million shy of the StreetAccount consensus. Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here's how the company...
Comments / 0