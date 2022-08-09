Congressman Stanton and MCCCD Leaders Announce New Funding for Bioscience Program Expansion

Read full article on original website
Related
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country. The funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness.
Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
USA Department Of Energy Picks Head Of Office Of Energy Jobs
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced Betony Jones, previously Senior Advisor on Workforce in the Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will lead the Office of Energy Jobs as Director. In this role, Jones will play a critical role in ensuring DOE programs — including...
NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field
North Carolina A&T State University is already known as the nation's top producer of Black engineers. So the transition to direct some of the talented people in their community into the clean energy sector could be almost seamless. The post NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0