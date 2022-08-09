Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Downtown Glendale: Some residents express concerns over plans for Murphy Park
Murphy Park, which is located in Downtown Glendale, is in the center of a growing debate on how it should be renovated, and some residents are worried over the plan's impact on historic trees in the area. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
azbex.com
Mesa P&Z OKs Lehi Crossing Apartments
After losing a vote before the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board last October, Sweetwater Companies has returned and won a 5-0 vote to rezone its planned 222-unit Homestead at Lehi Crossing development at Gilbert and McDowell roads. Many area residents opposed the development in its initial offering, saying no apartment...
SignalsAZ
Applications Open For Backyard Garden Program
The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is beginning its next cohort of the Backyard Garden Program, where participants will receive a garden system — including training, support, and maintenance for one year — at no cost to them. Available garden systems include:. Traditional, raised-bed gardens. Regenerative...
phoenix.gov
Notice of Cancellation: Rio Vista Village Planning Committee
Location: Electronically, via a video conferencing platform. To view the meeting notice and agenda please visit: https://www.phoenix.gov/cityclerksite/PublicMeetings/220809001.pdf. For additional Rio Vista Village information please visit: https://www.phoenix.gov/villages/Rio-Vista. ***End times are approximate.***. General Contact: Julianna Pierre, Village Planner OR Media Contact:...
AZFamily
Chandler man finally gets $1,600 apartment security deposit returned
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — John Connery will be the first to tell you that moving is not fun. “The experience of moving can be very stressful and exhausting,” Connery told On Your Side. While Connery has spent over a month slowly unpacking, he says he’s also spent a lot of his time dealing with his old apartment complex called 909 West.
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
AZFamily
Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
azbigmedia.com
10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock
Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
'Stop printing it and destroying trees': Phoenix offers links to opt out of junk mail
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. That's what user "GarthZorn" asked recently on Phoenix's subreddit when their mail carrier dropped off a copy of the telephone directory to their home. "2-minutes later, it's in my recycling can," they said in the post. "How...
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
azbigmedia.com
Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix
Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
2 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals
Two Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
White Castle to open second Valley location in Tempe
Fan-favorite restaurant White Castle, known for its square sliders, has announced plans to open another location in the Valley!
KTAR.com
Here are 4 signs the HVAC unit needs to be replaced
PHOENIX — When you think about home investments, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?. Pool renovations and kitchen upgrades may seem enticing, but at the forefront of these investments arguably should be what residents use the most. In a state where summertime is sweltering, access to a functioning HVAC unit can be critical.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Cave Creek election results in a mix of old and new
The votes are in, and Bob Morris will be serving as Cave Creek’s next mayor, joined by a split council of three returning and three new councilmembers. As of Monday, Aug. 8, results were not official. However, a report from the Maricopa County Elections Department around 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, said nearly all ballots have been reported by Maricopa County.
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shelters at capacity, in urgent need of residents to adopt/foster
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is in urgent need of residents to adopt and foster shelter animals. Both their east and west shelters are at maximum capacity. Currently, they have more than 800 dogs in their shelters. When they reach capacity, they have no choice but to double up kennels which can add unwanted stress on the dogs.
crankyflier.com
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
azbex.com
Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location
As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
