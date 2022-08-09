Read full article on original website
JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque
That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
Wings, Beer, Fireworks, and Rides at The 17th East Dubuque Wingfest
What could very well be East Dubuque's tastiest, most mouth-watering summer event is set for a return this Saturday, August 13th!. East Dubuque's Wingfest XVII kicks off this Saturday on Sinsinawa Avenue in Downtown East Dubuque. The annual event, sponsored by RT&T Enterprises and RT&T Repair this year, starts at noon and goes until 10pm.
Dubuque Library Offering End of Summer Reading Celebration for Adults
As parents of a child who never liked to read, we would try lots of different things to get my son to want to read. For years we tried the Pizza Hut reading program where he could earn free pizza. That worked...for a little while. All sorts of bribes of...
Another Riverboat Ribbon Cutting This Friday (August 12) in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, will be welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. The American Splendor will be making its first stop of the 2022 season on Friday, August 12, 2022. This ship...
Dubuque hospital launches ‘Senior Student Promise Program’
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has partnered with several area colleges and universities to create a program for area students pursuing various degrees and employment in the healthcare industry. The program, which is open to students who are set to graduate in 2022 or 2023, will...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
Collection reflects farming history
Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
Iowa extras in Field of Dreams still coming out of the corn 34 years later
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville, Iowa — the home of the Field of Dreams. The 1989 movie featured ghost players that were portrayed by roughly 20 people from the Dubuque area. Nearly 100 players auditioned for the ghost players' roles. Now, these extras still come out of the corn...
Winners Announced: Finnin Kia’s Red, White, & Fuel
Red, White, & Fuel with Finnin Kia is officially giving away a hefty $1,500 check to our winning local charity and Fueling your vehicle! Gas cards went to:. Kerry Dickens, Mark Willy, and Shanna Brotzman. Congratulations on being the big fuel winners!. In addition, Finnin Kia is fueling our local...
Meet The Iowa Farmers Behind America’s Most Famous Cornfield
It’s been an exciting week in Dyersville as excitement stirs before the big game tonight at the famous Field of Dreams. As the story goes, the field was built into a corn field- which is still there today as a reminder of the famous movie. As people flood to...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
A Healthy, Unique New Restaurant is Coming to Cedar Rapids
The city of Cedar Rapids will soon be getting a brand new eatery on Blairs Ferry Road! everbowl, a California-based chain, is moving into the space at 1100 Blairs Ferry Road, which is the same complex as Buffalo Wild Wings and iGYM, right next to Target. One of the folks...
Opening Doors is August’s Kwik Care Recipient
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!
For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll
Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Back Roads Bars Hit the Right Notes with Whey Jennings & Co.
It was the Fourth Annual Back Roads Bars party on Saturday at what can easily be called one of the sweetest outdoor music venues anywhere. It was entertaining with incredible music from Missbehavin, the Resisters, The Chitlins and Whey Jennings & his fantastic band. First, you may be wondering what...
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
