ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 102.3

JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque

That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Dubuque County, IA
Society
County
Dubuque County, IA
City
Bernard, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Government
KCRG.com

Dubuque hospital launches ‘Senior Student Promise Program’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has partnered with several area colleges and universities to create a program for area students pursuing various degrees and employment in the healthcare industry. The program, which is open to students who are set to graduate in 2022 or 2023, will...
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans

For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Collection reflects farming history

Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
MONONA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#Auction
Eagle 102.3

Winners Announced: Finnin Kia’s Red, White, & Fuel

Red, White, & Fuel with Finnin Kia is officially giving away a hefty $1,500 check to our winning local charity and Fueling your vehicle! Gas cards went to:. Kerry Dickens, Mark Willy, and Shanna Brotzman. Congratulations on being the big fuel winners!. In addition, Finnin Kia is fueling our local...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Eagle 102.3

Opening Doors is August’s Kwik Care Recipient

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!

For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
CASCADE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll

Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month

The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy