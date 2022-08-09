Read full article on original website
IGN
Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game
IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
IGN
Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge Guide
The Pokemon Go Bug Out Event has brought with it the debut of some brand new Pokemon to the game, as well as new raids and encounters. There is also a tailored Collection Challenge available, demanding you catch certain Pokemon, and evolve others. Check out this page for a comprehensive breakdown to ensure you complete this challenge and earn the limited-time rewards.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available
Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
IGN
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction - New Crisis Event: Eclipse Trailer
Check out the trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction's new Crisis event, Eclipse. This limited-time mode is available today (August 11) until September 1, bringing the new Neoplasm enemy, new pieces of REAT tech to unlock, new gear, Operators, and more.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
IGN
Tempest Rising – Reveal Trailer
Real-time strategy is making a next-gen return with Tempest Rising. In a war between the GDF and Tempest Royal Dynasty, you will control forces, build bases, and march into hostile territory all while utilizing RPG-style gameplay mechanics, including branching narrative choices, unique items, and more.
IGN
Darkwood Boss - Leshy
Leshy is the first Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Darkwood area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Leshy, detail each of his attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking him down.
IGN
Jagged Alliance 3 – Gameplay Reveal
Jagged Alliance 3 is a sequel to the 1999 Jagged Alliance 2. A top-down strategy game, Jagged Alliance 3 has you send out teams of mercenaries through the world of Grand Chien in Central Africa to decide your country's fate.
IGN
Pokemon GO Best Great League Team
Pokemon Go allows players to participate in real-time PvP battles through the GO Battle League. The GO Battle League is found in the game by clicking the center Pokeball icon and then clicking on the Battle icon to the right of the Pokedex icon. Depending on how well you do...
IGN
Skyrim's New Nemesis Mod Gameplay
Among awesome Skyrim mods, this might be one of the coolest. Nexus user syclonix has created their own version of the Nemesis system from Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This Nemesis mod isn’t too hard to install, and can give you a unique Skyrim modded playthrough. Check out this Skyrim Nemesis Mod Gameplay!
IGN
Blame it on the Rain
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Blame It On the Rain," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
IGN
The Passenger
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "The Passenger," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: Everything We Know About the God of War Sequel
God of War Ragnarok, Sony's follow-up to our pick for the all-time best PS4 game, is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. As such, we understand the insatiable appetite for new information, especially as we move within three months of its release. For those eager to stay...
IGN
No Concession
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "No Concession," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
IGN
The 10 Best Fighting Games
Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
IGN
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Preparing for Multiple Scenarios Following Ezra Miller Legal Troubles
A new report has suggested that Warner Bros. is preparing for multiple scenarios as The Flash star Ezra Miller becomes embroiled in even more legal trouble. In the worst-case scenario, the movie could even be scrapped entirely. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three different scenarios....
IGN
Walk the Dinosaur
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Walk the Dinosaur" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Primrose Trailer
Meet Primrose and learn more about the character in this latest Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent trailer. Originally from Octopath Traveler, the character is making her debut in the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.
IGN
Lost in Play - Launch Trailer
Lost in Play is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch. Check out the charming launch trailer for this puzzle adventure game. In Lost in Play, go on a feel-good adventure with a brother and sister as they explore dreamscapes and befriend magical creatures. Lost in their imagination, Toto and Gal must stick together and solve puzzles to journey back home.
