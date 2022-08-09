Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
IGN
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Preparing for Multiple Scenarios Following Ezra Miller Legal Troubles
A new report has suggested that Warner Bros. is preparing for multiple scenarios as The Flash star Ezra Miller becomes embroiled in even more legal trouble. In the worst-case scenario, the movie could even be scrapped entirely. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three different scenarios....
IGN
Yellowjackets: Adult Van Has Been Cast — What's She Up To In Season 2?
This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Yellowjackets snuck up on viewers like a wolf in the forest, becoming one of the biggest word of mouth hits in recent television memory. The multiple Emmy-nominated series spans two timelines. In 1996, a girls soccer team is waylaid on the way to a tournament after their plane crashes in the wilderness. In the present day, the survivors of the tragedy struggle to move on as they realize someone knows the terrible truth of what they did in the wild. Those dueling stories make for an enticing mystery that got TV lovers talking. It also gave us two brilliant casts.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Let’s Talk About Prey and The Predator Movies
The Predator franchise now spans 35 years and includes five to seven movies to daye, depending on your stance on the Alien vs. Predator movies. Prey, the newest film in the franchise, just released. In addition to being the biggest premiere ever on Hulu, it simply kicks ass, telling the...
IGN
Steve Martin Might Retire From Acting After Only Murders in the Building
Iconic standup comedian, actor and entertainer Steve Martin expressed his desire to retire once he's done working on his hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. The actor made this remark in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he shared that he isn't looking forward to pursuing any acting roles once he finishes off the Hulu comedy series, which was recently renewed for a third season.
IGN
Tempest Rising – Reveal Trailer
Real-time strategy is making a next-gen return with Tempest Rising. In a war between the GDF and Tempest Royal Dynasty, you will control forces, build bases, and march into hostile territory all while utilizing RPG-style gameplay mechanics, including branching narrative choices, unique items, and more.
IGN
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Review
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits North American theaters on Aug. 19, 2022. Review by Kambole Campbell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer
Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
IGN
Anne Heche, Actress in Films Including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Declared Legally Dead
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in a range of roles including I Know What You Did Last Summer and Legend of Korra, has been declared legally dead following a major car accident. Heche's representative confirmed that while Heche is still on life support, she currently has no brain function, meaning...
IGN
Paper Girls Watch Party with the Cast
Join IGN Host Francesca Rivera and the main cast for Prime Video's Paper Girls for this special watch party of the premiere episode!. Paper Girls is a show based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, it follows four young friends whose paper routes are disrupted when they unknowingly travel to 2019 and get put between 2 time-jumping factions at war. You can check out season 1 right now on Prime Video.
IGN
Some How, The Batman 2 Still ISN'T Greenlit - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
On today’s IGN The Fix: Entertainment,Although The Batman blew away the box office and was apparently confirmed to be getting a sequel, The Batman 2 still isn't a guarantee. According to Variety, the upcoming sequel to Robert Pattinson’s first Batman movie hasn’t yet been greenlit by studio Warner Bros. Discovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Conan Director Agrees With Jason Momoa Criticism, Calls Film 'Worst Experience' He's Had
In a recent interview with British GQ Jason Momoa, criticiszed his time working on the 2011 film Conan the Barbarian “sucked,” and director Marcus Nispel agrees. In a statement to PEOPLE, Nispel opened up about his time directing the film. “As a filmmaker in this system you are...
New Owen Wilson superhero film bets on streaming power
Owen Wilson's new superhero film "Secret Headquarters," out Friday, was originally slated for a theatrical release -- before creators opted to put it out exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount Plus instead. Wilson said the film also brought on some awkward moments for him: a lefty, the actor was scripted as a right-handed superhero.
IGN
Black Adam: Justice Society of America Characters Revealed in New Images
We've known for some time that Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam would take on the Justice Society of America in the upcoming Black Adam movie, but now we're getting an even better idea of what these characters will look like when the movie hits theaters on October 21. New photos from...
IGN
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Official 'Car Crash' Clip
Jennifer and Bruce discuss a theory about Captain America's love life in this clip from Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
IGN
Latest She-Hulk Clip Teases Connection With Thor: Ragnarok
A new clip released for the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has an easter egg from a previous movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Ragnarok. In the clip released via IMDB, we can see Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner in a car having a conversation about Steve Rogers, with Walters coming to the conclusion that Captain America must be a virgin since he was so busy being the symbol of the country.
IGN
Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Review - "Evie / Joe"
Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on AMC. The Walking Dead universe continues to branch off -- even as the mothership series heads toward its final eight episodes -- with new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Conceived, over the years, based on questions from both fans and the writers' room, by Walking Dead head honcho Scott Gimple and Dead writer Channing Powell (who serves as Tales' showrunner), Tales introduces a tonal shift with its first outing, "Evie / Joe," giving us a somewhat lighter look (think Syfy's Z Nation, even) at the zompocalypse. It's disposable fun while also inadvertently demonstrating how much you can get done, character-wise, in a single episode when it's all you've got -- something the main two shows should have embraced more over the years.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows off Captain Marvel's Abilities
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released multiple videos showcasing all the playable heroes from the game. Studio Firaxis’ latest video promotes Captain Marvel from the game and shows off her powerful abilities. It also reveals that there is a mechanic in the game created specifically for the character. Captain...
Comments / 0