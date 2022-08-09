This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Yellowjackets snuck up on viewers like a wolf in the forest, becoming one of the biggest word of mouth hits in recent television memory. The multiple Emmy-nominated series spans two timelines. In 1996, a girls soccer team is waylaid on the way to a tournament after their plane crashes in the wilderness. In the present day, the survivors of the tragedy struggle to move on as they realize someone knows the terrible truth of what they did in the wild. Those dueling stories make for an enticing mystery that got TV lovers talking. It also gave us two brilliant casts.

