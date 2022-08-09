ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available

Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
IGN

Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide

Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

In this IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide we will list every achievement and trophy including all the secret ones. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck our your trophy cabinet.
IGN

Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer

Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
IGN

Cult of the Lamb Wiki Guide

Anura is the second region you'll Crusade through in Cult of the Lamb following Darkwood. This section of the guide will help you with the requirements to unlock Anura, detail the various rooms and enemy types you'll encounter, as well as provide strategies to defeat the minibosses and reach Heket, the second Bishop.
IGN

Resort Management Quests

IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide and walkthrough features helpful tips and a breakdown of every Resort Management Quest to help you successfully complete these challenging tasks. There are many Resort Management Quests to complete, and this walkthrough will organize those Quests in sequential order by region. There will be some...
IGN

Darkwood Boss - Leshy

Leshy is the first Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Darkwood area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Leshy, detail each of his attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking him down.
IGN

Why It’s the Best Time to Get Into Fighting Games - Beyond 762

On this week’s episode of IGN’s PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Mitchell Saltzman to talk about the latest news in the world of PlayStation, and the excitement of EVO and why it’s the best time to get into fighting games.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok: Everything We Know About the God of War Sequel

God of War Ragnarok, Sony's follow-up to our pick for the all-time best PS4 game, is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. As such, we understand the insatiable appetite for new information, especially as we move within three months of its release. For those eager to stay...
IGN

The Wii Sports GOAT Has Returned In Nintendo Switch Sports

This afternoon, Nintendo of America posted a tweet about Nintendo Switch Sports' latest in-game rewards. The tweet has received just over 700 likes as of this writing. A few hours earlier, Nintendo of America posted a tweet about Nintendo Switch Sports' secret Legend difficulty mode. The tweet has received over 17 thousand likes as of this writing. Same game, much different story.
IGN

Skyrim's New Nemesis Mod Gameplay

Among awesome Skyrim mods, this might be one of the coolest. Nexus user syclonix has created their own version of the Nemesis system from Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This Nemesis mod isn’t too hard to install, and can give you a unique Skyrim modded playthrough. Check out this Skyrim Nemesis Mod Gameplay!
IGN

6 Unexpected Ways Marvel Studios Could Bring Doctor Doom to the MCU

Doctor Doom MCU is one of Marvel Comics’ most recognizable villains so how will Marvel handle the Doctor Doom Origin? Seems almost definite he would factor into Avengers: Secret Wars, but how will they introduce Doom into the Fantastic Four film? We’re along for the ride as long as we get another Doctor Doom fight scene. Excelsior!
IGN

The Wild Boys

This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "The Wild Boys" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
IGN

Loose Ends

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Loose Ends. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Destroy evidence of the spy network, and assassinate the key...
IGN

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 10 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 weekly quest for week 10 have released and the players are getting into it. Fortnite weekly challenges are a great way to gather some XP, this XP is then used towards progressing tiers in the Battle Pass. The further you progress in the battle pass, the rewards and skins get even better. This weeks challenges aren't particularly difficult, and players will be able to solve them with ease. Lets check out Fortnite Season 3 Week 10 Quests below:
IGN

Pokemon GO Best Great League Team

Pokemon Go allows players to participate in real-time PvP battles through the GO Battle League. The GO Battle League is found in the game by clicking the center Pokeball icon and then clicking on the Battle icon to the right of the Pokedex icon. Depending on how well you do...
