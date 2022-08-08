Read full article on original website
Suspects on the loose after 2 armed carjackings, police chase in Cleveland area
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several police agencies in Northeast Ohio are searching for suspects believed to be involved in two armed carjackings and a police chase. All the crimes happened within 12 hours on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The first armed carjacking happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600...
55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning from police who say the kind of car you drive, could be making you a target for car thieves. But what’s most concerning for law enforcement is how social media is actually providing a guide to thieves on how easy it is to steal your car.
As kids return to school Ohio is dealing with a teacher shortage that could get worse
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As kids prepare for the start of another school year they are, hopefully, well prepared with supplies from backpacks to laptops and some of those same kids are certainly hoping to land in the classroom of a favorite teacher or two. But in some cases, students should...
Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports gambling kiosks at your local store…..they could become a reality in Ohio by Jan. 1. Nine Acme grocery store locations in Ohio have applied for these kiosks that includes stores in Parma, Hudson, and Akron. The deadline to apply is quickly approaching - Aug....
The Video Vault: Alaska's automobile history
In this edition of The Video Vault, we look back in time at a historical event in Alaska that happened in the early 1900s. That was when the first automobile arrived in Fairbanks, but it was also about the time when the first automobile was built in Alaska.
Ohio schools meal program to receive millions of dollars in additional money
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) announced that school meal programs, and the child and adult day care providers in Ohio, will receive an estimated $78,810,000 in additional federal funding this upcoming school year through the Keep Kids Fed Act. The bill will ensure that schools can continue...
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler end to the work week, spot shower or storms return this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The clouds will continue to clear out across Northeast Ohio into this evening lending way to some comfortable conditions. Temperatures take a cooler turn overnight with lows in the 50s for many Friday morning. Soak in the sunshine and cooler temperatures Friday into Saturday. Friday afternoon...
Northeast Ohio weather: Cool start Saturday, increasing clouds leads to spot rain chance Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures are taking a fall-like turn overnight. Expect lows to drop into the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s by early Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s Saturday as clouds increase through the afternoon. A spot shower cannot be ruled out west...
Carbon dioxide shortage affecting craft breweries in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A carbon dioxide shortage is affecting craft breweries across Northeast Ohio. “Without CO2 we can’t make beer,” said owner of Fat Head’s Brewery, Matt Cole. The exact cause of the problem is pretty complex. It involves a contamination of a carbon dioxide source...
