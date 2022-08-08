ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, OH

55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
The Video Vault: Alaska's automobile history

In this edition of The Video Vault, we look back in time at a historical event in Alaska that happened in the early 1900s. That was when the first automobile arrived in Fairbanks, but it was also about the time when the first automobile was built in Alaska.
Ohio schools meal program to receive millions of dollars in additional money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) announced that school meal programs, and the child and adult day care providers in Ohio, will receive an estimated $78,810,000 in additional federal funding this upcoming school year through the Keep Kids Fed Act. The bill will ensure that schools can continue...
Carbon dioxide shortage affecting craft breweries in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A carbon dioxide shortage is affecting craft breweries across Northeast Ohio. “Without CO2 we can’t make beer,” said owner of Fat Head’s Brewery, Matt Cole. The exact cause of the problem is pretty complex. It involves a contamination of a carbon dioxide source...
