When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona? El Clasico dates for 2022/23 La Liga season and Copa del Rey semifinal

El Clasico is one of the most anticipated and most-watched club matches of the entire European football season.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have met over 280 times in their history, and many of those matchups have been high stakes with league titles and cups on the line between the two most successful clubs in Spanish football.

Real Madrid had the better 2021/22 season, winning the Champions League and La Liga titles to secure a historic double. But one of the few highlights of the campaign for a Barcelona side in transition was the resounding 4-0 league victory at the Bernabeu in March.

Here is all you need to know about every El Clasico match for the 2022/23 campaign.

When are Real Madrid vs. Barcelona matches in 2022/23?

We have five confirmed dates in the El Clasico rivalry this season, with another having already taken place during preseason.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (October 16, 2022 — Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona)

Barcelona visited Real Madrid at the Bernabeu for the first El Clasico of the season.

Following disappointment in the Champions League midweek, Barcelona then also conceded the top spot in the La Liga table as Real Madrid emerged victorious by a 3-1 scoreline.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring 12 minutes in, and Real Madrid never looked back from there, going 2-0 up before halftime via Federico Valverde. Ferran Torres pulled one back for Barcelona inside the final 10 minutes to make the finish interesting, but Rodrygo's penalty in stoppage time ended all doubt, sending Real Madrid to the top of the Spanish top flight standings.

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (March 19, 2023)

The reverse fixture at the Camp Nou on March 19, 2023 will see Barcelona play Real Madrid possibly for the last time at their home fortress before Barcelona's temporary move to the Olympic Stadium the following year to allow for renovations at the Camp Nou.

Supercopa de Espana: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (January 15, 2023 — Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona)

The two clubs met in the final of the Supercopa de Espana, which took place in Saudi Arabia in January.

Barcelona, who beat Real Betis on penalties in the semifinals, enjoyed a dominant victory in Riyadh to earn their first trophy under Xavi Hernandez .

Gavi opened the scoring before setting up Robert Lewandowski to make it 2-0, and Pedri struck midway through the second half to kill the contest. Karim Benzema got a late consolation for Madrid, who had eliminated Valencia on penalties in their semifinal match.

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (March 2, 2023 — Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona); Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (April 5, 2023)

The Clasico rivals were drawn against one another in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

The first leg was won 1-0 by Barcelona at the Bernabeu on March 2, with the return fixture slated for April 5.

The last time Real Madrid and Barcelona met in the domestic cup competition came in the semifinals of the 2018/19 edition.

Preseason

The teams met in a rare preseason match on July 24, 2022 at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada to get both fans and players ready for the upcoming campaign.

That match saw the Catalan side edge a 1-0 win courtesy of Raphinha's goal .

El Clasico all-time results for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

These two historic clubs have played 285 times across their world-renowned rivalry, dating back to the first meeting on May 13, 1902 for a Copa de la Coronacion match played at the Hippodrome in Madrid. Barcelona won that match 3-1, and the rivalry was off and running.

The first league meeting between the clubs was in 1929, when Real Madrid won 2-1 at the Les Colts home stadium of Barcelona.

In the 252 competitive meetings between the two teams, Real Madrid leads the head-to-head matchup with 101 wins to 99 for Barcelona, with 52 draws. However, thanks to Barcelona's 20 wins in the 34 exhibition matches between the two teams, the Catalan club has more all-time wins over Real Madrid, leading 118 to 105, plus 62 draws.

The record for most appearances in El Clasico matches was recently claimed by Sergios Busquets having played 46 of them. Lionel Messi has the most El Clasico goals, with his 26 strikes leading both Alfredo Di Stefano and Cristiano Ronaldo tied on 18. Karim Benzema is the active leader on either side, with 13 El Clasico goals.

Here are the most recent results between the two sides in each competition: